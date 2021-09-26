Though the score may look like a close field goal-laden tackle football final, the Alexander soccer Spartans had the advantage all game long against the Eastern Brown Warriors on Saturday.
Starting with an early brace of goals from juniors Parker Bolin and Kyler D’Augustino, the Spartans had several more scoring opportunities but held just a 2-1 lead at the half.
But the second half witnessed an explosion of offense for the traveling Red and Black. It began with Bolin and D’Augustino reprising their scoring exploits for a 4-1 lead. Soon after, Bolin registered his second hat trick of the season to ramp the lead to 5-1.
After Jagger Cain added to the lead with a breakaway goal, D’Augustino claimed his third marker of the afternoon for a 7-1 margin.
With the game in hand, head man Kirk Crow began clearing his bench and moving position players to other spots on the pitch. The Warriors managed to score against the substitute lineup, but the game was salted away with Landon Collins’ first varsity goal and D’Augustino’s fourth tally of the day for the 9-6 final.
The Spartans now hold a 7-2-1 record and will stay on the road, visiting Logan on Tuesday.
Tom Fauber’s girls’ squad was also on the road at Wheelersburg but they suffered a 2-0 loss to the Lady Pirates. They will be back in Albany on Tuesday hosting Logan.
