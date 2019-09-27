CHILLICOTHE — The Alexander Spartans traveled to Ross County on Thursday to take on the Shermans of Unioto with two draws in the last two games. With a short bench, the Spartans are logging plenty of pitch time across the roster. That fact would figure large in the outcome.
With an offensive eruption in the first forty, the Spartans took a 5-2 lead into the halftime break. But with the numbers as they are, the Spartans simply could not hold off the Shermans and gave up three second half goals to end the match at 5-5.
“Our girls played hard all game but we were forced to deal with fresh legs in the second half and that took a toll on us,” Spartan coach Tom Fauber said. “We had things in hand in the first half but ran out of gas. We just didn’t have enough subs to cover.”
Taylor Meadows tallied three times for Alexander while running mate Amora Albano garnered two goals. The Spartans will move on to Warren on Tuesday for a rematch with the Warriors, then host cross-county rival Athens on Thursday.
