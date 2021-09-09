ALBANY — Facing a foe with a relatively healthy squad coming off an emotional loss, Jackson Ironmen coach Lee Lord looked at his bench in warmup time and counted his few substitutions.
“We’ve had injuries and some quarantines so we’ll be pretty young out there tonight. This has been a tough season and full of constant adjustments. Alexander looks ready to get past that loss.”
His assessment of the host Alexander Spartans was solid. Kirk Crow’s team had suffered the first loss of the year against a long-time rival but they were healthy, and at home in Albany for the first time.
The short-handed Ironmen were under attack immediately. Using Parker Bolin as the point of the spear, the Spartans sent up three dangerous shots in the first two minutes. Bolin, Kyler D’Augustino, and Dylan Allison all hit tough shots at sophomore keeper Isaac Coleman that he was able to cover. With Ethan Neidhart serving as disrupter-on-patrol, Jackson could not get the ball past the fluid junior.
His steal and subsequent pass to D’Augustino created the first goal of the night. D’Augustino drove deep into the right flank and blasted the ball low and hard into the webbing. 1-0 Spartans.
Then began a series of kick and catch with Coleman. Bolin was clearing through defenders like it was his job, but his attempts hit the Ironmen goalie three times. Coleman’s orange jersey seemed like a magnet. D’Augustino hit him twice, Bolin twice more, and even Neidhart managed to slap the ball to him twice. Granted, Coleman had to collect what came at him, but the Spartans helped his cause with straight on shots. He totaled ten saves in the first forty minutes.
Allison and Jace Ervin figured into the next Alexander opportunity. The duo had been the primary forces in frustrating the Jackson offense but nearly doubled the score with six minutes left in the first half. Allison lofted a corner kick that Ervin headed to the net but it smacked off the crossbar.
The Ironmen’s best chance came with under a minute. Broc Williams sent a throw-in toward the goal and big senior Nolan Haislop rammed through the defense and bodied the ball just wide of the near post.
“I think we had ten shots that were right at their goalie in the first half,” Crow said. “We were in control, making good decisions and passes, but didn’t finish.”
In the first two minutes of the second stanza, Alexander roared out like they had early in the first. D’Augustino and Neidhart each challenged Coleman, but did not cash in. Then a continuing battle between Jackson midfielder Connor Ball and D’Augustino resulted in yellow cards issued to each player in a two minute span.
Alexander doubled the lead fifteen minutes into the half when Neidhart forced another interception and sent a deep feed to Bolin. Dancing through the defense, Bolin parked the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.
A minute later, Bolin drove through the right side defense again, got into a clear spot, and launched the ball to the middle of the box. Junior Jagger Cain was there and popped the offering into the webbing for his first ever high school goal.
Jackson answered quickly and dangerously. Aden Castle took the resulting kick off and rammed a ball that netminder Landon Ding dove to parry away. With Ding on the ground, Castle banged the rebound toward the strings but he was stymied by a clutch Ervin non-goalie save.
Allison sent that release up to Bolin who, once again, wove up the field and forced Ball to tip it over the side line. Bolin quickly sent a throw-in upfield to Neidhart who broke free and beat Coleman for the fourth Spartan tally of the night.
Jackson forced the action almost at once. Ashton Swann took a Castle lead pass and blasted a laser-guided rip to the framework. Ding came up with a difficult save to maintain his clean sheet.
But the Spartans retained control after that surge. D’Augustino finished off the scoring for the evening with a breakaway five minutes later. He sped past the last three Jackson defenders to a one-on-one with Coleman and put the biscuit in the basket for the 5-0 Spartan lead.
Both coaches finished the match with subs on the pitch and the scoring was done for the day. Jackson now stands 1-4-1 and Alexander earned its third victory and continued possession of the Royse Cup.
“There was a lot of action for a spell and we got three goals in less than three minutes. Jagger (Cain) has been with us maybe a month and he has a goal and an assist; pretty incredible.”
“After our loss, we decided to change our attack up a bit and I thought Parker (Bolin) did what we wanted up top. Defensively, our wings were a lot more active and that’s what we had designed. It’s a win in the book, we keep the Royse Cup, and we’ll face Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday.”
With a record of 3-1-1, the Spartans are two wins away from a total of 350 for the program.
SCORING:
Alex 1 4 5
Jackson 0 0 0
Alex D’Augustino (Neidhart) 1st 31:00 1-0
Alex Bolin (Neidhart) 2nd 26:01 2-0
Alex Cain (Bolin) 2nd 24:49 3-0
Alex Neidhart (Bolin) 2nd 23:19 4-0
Alex D’Augustino 2nd 17:06 5-0
