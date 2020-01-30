ALBANY — No matter what it felt like, there was just one Marlee Grinstead out on the floor for the Spartans.
But good luck trying to convince Athens head coach Seth Matheny of that fact.
Grinstead terrorized the Bulldogs defensively, crushed the stat sheet in nearly every way possible, and helped lead Alexander to 48-18 lockdown over Athens on Thursday night at Alexander High School.
The Bulldogs hit their first shot of the game, and led 3-0, but found the going exceeding tough thereafter.
“You’re not going to win too many games like that,” Matheny said afterward. “And that second half? Ooooh, buddy.”
Athens (3-15, 3-7 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) struggled in every way offensively. The Bulldogs shot just 20 percent overall, and missed their final nine 3-point shots after hitting their opener.
Athens was harassed into 34 turnovers as the Spartans ripped away 20 steals. The Bulldogs had just five second-half points, and needed makes inside the final minute of each of the final two quarters to avoid going 0-for-the-quarter twice in a row after the break.
Alexander (13-7, 9-2 TVC Ohio) didn’t shoot it great either, but just kept smothering Athens throughout.
“The first time we played (Athens) made nine or 10 3-pointers against us,” said Alexander head coach Jeff Grinstead. “Our goal was to keep them to three or less.
“They hit the first one and I’m thinking ‘Here we got again.’ But we didn’t give up another one after that,” he continued. “We did a great job of closing out and getting a hand in shooter’s faces.”
It was Senior Night in the Alley and Alexander’s lone senior — Taylor Meadows — got to enjoy a series of hugs when she checked out of the game in the fourth quarter with the contest well in hand. Meadows finished with 11 points and four steals.
Jadyn Mace added 12 points for Alexander, and the Spartans got 12 points off the bench thanks to Hope Richardson (7) and Emma Brooks (5). It was good news for Jeff Grinstead, who has been trying to get his team to develop more balance to go around Marlee Grintstead — the team’s leading scorer and catalyst.
Marlee Grinstead finished with nine points, but was active in so many other ways. She pulled down seven rebounds. She led both teams with five assists. And defensively, Marlee Grinstead was a monster with seven steals, three blocked shots and probably twice that total number in deflections.
“She just reads things,” Jeff Grinstead said. “She plays a lot of basketball and she sees things that are going to happen.”
You don’t have to convince Matheny. Alexander usually used Meadows or Mace to pressure the ball. That allowed Marlee Grinstead to play away from it, and then use her length and instincts to wreak havoc on Athens’ plans. Grinstead wasn’t a thorn in the Bulldogs’ paw; she was more like a cinder block on the top of the head.
“She’s a heck of a player,” Matheny said. “And she’s sneaky long. You don’t necessarily anticipate her getting to some of those, and there she is.”
Laura Manderick, who hit that game-opening 3, had seven points to lead Athens. Mindi Gregory added five.
After the early lead, Athens made just two more shots from the field in the rest of the first half. And the second came with less than a minute left and Alexander out to a 22-11 lead.
It was much the same in the third quarter. Alexander had a 15-0 run going until Gregory finished a baseline runner with 50 seconds left in the frame. By that point, the Spartans led 37-14.
Athens still has a lot of work left in the final week of the regular season next week. The Bulldogs will play road games on Monday and Wednesday, then will have their own senior night on Thursday against River Valley. The regular-season is scheduled to end on Saturday against Logan.
Alexander likely won’t have a chance to win the TVC-Ohio. Vinton County took a large step to locking up a solo championship on Thursday with a win over Nelsonville-York. The Spartans, who play versus Jackson on Monday and then at Nelsonville-York on Thursday, are now dialed in for the postseason.
With the Southeast District Tournament pairings to be released Sunday afternoon, neither team will have long to wait to see where — and to who — the tournament trail leads.
“I’m hoping we can be around the 6, 7 or 8 seed,” Jeff Grinstead said. "With the non-conference schedule that we played, all our losses have been to D-II or D-I schools. Hopefully people will look at that.”
Alexander 48, Athens 18
Athens;5;8;3;2;—;18
Alexander;10;12;17;9;—;48
ATHENS 18 (3-15, 3-7 TVC-Ohio)
Bailey Davis 0 0-0 0, Annika Benton 0 0-0 0, Laura Manderick 3 0-0 7, Emily Zuber 1 0-0 2, Harper Bennett 1 0-0 2, Mindi Gregory 1 3-6 5, Emmarald Jean-Francois 0 0-0 0, Nevada Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schlicher 0 0-0 0, Kiana Benton 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 7 3-6 18; 3-point goals — 1 (Manderick).
ALEXANDER 48 (13-7, 9-2 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 3 5-5 12, Emma Brooks 2 0-0 5, Hope Richardson 2 3-4 7, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0, Taylor Meadows 4 3-4 11, Erin Scurlock 1 0-0 2, Kara Meeks 0 2-2 2, Marlee Grinstead 4 0-1 9, Amora Albano 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 13-16 48; 3-point goals — Three (Mace 1, Brooks 1, Grinstead 1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 7-35 (.200), 3-point 1-10 (.100); Alexander 16-53 (.302), 3-point 3-19 (.158); Free throws — Athens 3-6 (.500), Alexander 13-16 (.813); Rebounds — Athens 32 (Manderick 8), Alexander 33 (Meeks 8); Assists — Athens 2, Alexander 11 (Grinstead 5); Steals — Athens 8, Alexander 20 (Grinstead 7); Blocks — Athens 1, Alexander 4 (Grinstead 3); Turnovers — Athens 34, Alexander 16; Team fouls — Athens 13, Alexander 10.
