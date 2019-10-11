ALBANY — On Alexander’s senior night, the visiting Logan Lady Chieftans tallied the first and last goals of the match. However, that is very misleading statement because the Spartans nailed the more important middle six markers to salt away a 6-2 senior night victory.
It was a satisfying regular season finish for the Spartans’ two seniors Taylor Meadows and Sasha Battrell.
Anyone who arrive five minutes after the first touch would have missed an incredible flurry of scoring. Logan’s Caroline Osburn took less than two minutes to capitalize on a defensive miscommunication. Her shot into the net surprised the Spartans with the quick 1-0 deficit.
Meadows, not ready to have her senior night blemished, responded with one of her trademark scoots down the right side. Getting deep into the box, she powered the ball past Aaliyah Lewis from a tight angle to equalize fifty seconds later.
Mounting increasing pressure, it took only a minute and a half for the next Spartan goal. Daryn Hoffer sent a corner kick to the middle of the goal area and Marlee Grinstead headed into the webbing to up the lead to 2-1. Less than a minute later, a short Logan goal kick was pirated by Meadows and, seeing Lewis come off her line, the savvy senior popped the ball high over the oncoming goalie from twenty yards out. All it had to do was settle into the back of the net and it was 3-1 Spartans.
To coin an advertising phrase “but wait, there’s more”. Forcing the Logan defense into giving up another corner kick, the Hoffer/ Grinstead connection clicked again for Grinstead’s second marker. With the ball tucked into the strings, Alexander had answered the quick visitor tally with four of their own in four minutes on their first four shots.
Midway through the period, Logan managed three good runs. Osburn missed wide on a one-on-one run against Spartan keeper Emma Pennington. Molly Gabriel put together two successive shots the Spartan sophomore easily corralled.
Meadows finished off the first half with a nifty bit of work for her hat trick. Taking a feed from Alexis Queen, she spun away from two defenders and railed the ball into the net for a 5-1 halftime lead.
“I think we were a little surprised by that first goal but the team rallied quickly to get the game back in hand,” Alexander coach Tom Fauber commented. “That is no doubt the best slicing offensive attacking we’ve had in a while. Things fell together with four goals in a hurry.”
With a comfortable lead, Fauber moved players around on the pitch and substituted freely from his short roster as the second half unfolded. Logan continued to be stymied by the Spartan defense, led by senior Battrell.
Hoffer, with two assists to her credit already, turned a free kick opportunity into a counter. Setting up twenty yards from goal, she blasted a tall shot towards Lewis who went up to intercept. The ball powered off her hands. Hoffer got on the board and the lead ramped up to 6-1.
The Spartans put together a few slick combo runs in the half but did not hit the twine. Logan, as aforementioned, scored the last goal of the match when Brooklyn Harris, harassed by Battrell most of the night, got loose for a nice shot with ten minutes remaining.
As Meadows and Battrell were substituted out as the game wore down, they received a big round of applause from the appreciative Spartan faithful. Regarding the game, the two seniors were, in turn, appreciative of the effort of their teammates and the support of the crowd. “We felt that we had a chance but didn’t expect this kind of win; our teammates fought hard for us on senior night. They backed us up and I’m so happy to get this win,” Battrell said.
Meadows echoed those thoughts when discussing her hat trick. “I’m so proud of our team, especially for my fellow senior Sasha holding it down in the back. We did this one for the love of the game and each other.” Both seniors have options for collegiate play but have their sights set on the tournaments. “If we keep working hard and working together, we have a good chance to go further than we did last year”, Battrell said.
With the number one seed in the district, the Spartans will host a sectional game on Monday, taking on the winner of the Chesapeake and West opening round match.
SCORING:
Alex 5 1 6
Logan 1 1 2
Logan Osburn 1st 38:21 0-1
Alex Meadows 1st 37:32 1-1
Alex Grinstead (Hoffer) 1st 35:54 2-1
Alex Meadows 1st 35:00 3-1
Alex Grinstead (Hoffer) 1st 33:02 4-1
Alex Meadows (Queen) 1st 16:37 5-1
Alex Hoffer 2nd 27:35 6-1
Logan Harris 2nd 10:01 6-2
