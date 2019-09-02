After battling several higher division opponents, Tom Fauber’s Spartans had a Saturday morning encounter with a team in their own weight class. The Zane Trace Pioneers made the trek to Albany for a late morning tilt looking for their first win of the season while the Spartans wanted to get back into the win column before embarking on a series of road games.
The prospects for a victory took an upswing as sophomore scorer Amora Albano was back in the starting lineup. Though she and her speedy shot maker pal Taylor Meadows had not much time on the pitch this season, they slowly began to work together like last season’s scoring machine.
In the first fifteen minutes, the duo pestered Pioneer goaltender Lily Clark with a barrage of shots. Alexis Queen, Camryn Courtney, and Jenelle Fauber also launched blasts at the senior keeper who was to be kept busy throughout the eighty minutes.
However, it wasn’t until fifteen minutes remaining in the first half that the Spartans were able to ring the scoring chime. Having sped through the Pioneer defense repeatedly, Meadows finally tagged a laser from fifteen yards out the hit the twine and began the scoring.
A few minutes later, Albano showed some deft moves around the Trace right side and popped a shot that Clark parried but did not control. Collecting the carom, Albano moved to her right and made a Saturday morning deposit in the strings and the Spartans had a 2-0 lead going into the half. Several more Spartan attempts either were high, wide, or collected by Clark.
For their part, offensive opportunities were few for Zane Trace. Midfielder Alexis Guffey worked some passes to senior Haynna Addy who showed good moves to fire up a shot that Spartan sophomore netminder Emma Pennington corralled.
“We definitely created some great chances at goal with our speed and pressure. I feel we should have finished a lot more of them but credit their keeper to grab what came near her,” Fauber observed.
Any question about the ultimate result vaporized less than two minutes into the second stanza when Meadows registered her second tally as the morning turned into the afternoon. Her rip from twenty five yards clanged off Clark’s hands into the back of the goal. 3-0 Spartans with more to follow.
At this point, Alexander’s offense started to camp in the Pioneers’ defensive third befitting a holiday weekend. Queen, Courtney, Leah Esselburn, Albano, and Meadows all sent volleys toward the framework. Midway through the period, Meadows collected her hat trick with an eighteen yard strike to bring the lead to 4-0.
Addy and Guffey combined for two Pioneer chances during the run of play and off a corner kick but Pennington held court, squelching the attempts on her way to register a shutout.
Albano got back in the scoring sheet with a bit over eleven minutes to go when she whipped through the defense, created an opening, and drove her second goal into the netting.
That 5-0 spread would increase a minute later off the work from two freshman. Esselburn pounded a shot off Clark that ricocheted back onto the pitch. Ava Green trapped the errant orb and laced it into the back of the woodwork for her first varsity goal and the final marker of the day.
“We got everyone on the roster some sustained playing time today, though we do have a short roster list. This was the first real opportunity for Amora and Taylor to work together and it was a good start for them to get into the familiar flow they had last season,” Fauber commented.
The Spartans are now 2-2 for the young season and will be on the road for nearly all September. They’ll have a week to rest and prepare for a trip to Zanesville to face Bishop Rosecrans, a game that has been circled in red with the numbers “3:37”. That a reference to the overtime score that kept Alexander from a berth in last season’s final four. “We remember,” Fauber succinctly said.
SCORING:
Alex 2 4 6
ZT 0 0 0
Alex Meadows 1st 15:29 1-0
Alex Albano 1st 08:10 2-0
Alex Meadows 2nd 38:18 3-0
Alex Meadows 2nd 25:13 4-0
Alex Albano 2nd 11:56 5-0
Alex Green 2nd 10:01 6-0
