CIRCLEVILLE — The Alexander softball team split a pair of softball games on Saturday at the Circleville Invitational.
The Spartans won big over Miami Trace, 20-10, in six innings before falling to Sheridan 23-5.
Alexander recorded 21 hits in the win over the Panthers. The Spartans scored four in the first and two in the seconds, but trailed 9-6 going to the bottom of the fourth.
Alexander still trailed 10-8 before scoring nine runs in the fifth for a 17-8 lead. The Spartans added three in the bottom of the sixth to remarkable run-rule Miami Trace despite trailing going to the fifth inning.
Jadyn Mace led Alexander with four hits, including a double and two RBIs. Brooke Casto had three hits, including a double. Erin Scurlock had three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. Audrey Ross had two hits and two RBIs, hitting a double. Micaela Moat had two hits and four RBIs, while Lauren McCall had two hits, a double and two RBIs. Jaycie Jordan an Chloe Payne each had two hits, with Payne also recording an RBI.
Ellie Day pitched into the third, with Brooke Casto pitching the rest of the way.
The Spartans (5-3) were guilty of nine errors in the loss to Sheridan. Alexander gave up six runs in the second and 12 more in the third to trail 21-2 in what would be a five-inning game.
Mace and Scurlock both had two-hit games, while Casto added a triple and two RBIs.
Taylor Pagan led Sheridan with three hits, while Abbie Mills, Avery Mueller, Makayla Sheridan and Cate Conrad each had two hits.
Alexander's game at Vinton County was postponed on Monday.
