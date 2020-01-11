ALBANY — Blaine Gabriel won more games coaching at Alexander High School than any coach in Spartan history.
The current group of Spartans made sure his homecoming to Albany didn't add to his victory total.
Alexander steamrolled its way to an 82-29 victory over Nelsonville-York on Friday, spoiling Gabriel's return to the Alley.
Gabriel won 132 games in 11 seasons as the head coach of the Spartans, his final year coming in 2013.
Now in his first season on the Buckeyes' sideline, Friday marked his first game back at Alexander as a visiting head coach.
"It was kind of neat coming in because I had a lot of people texting me all week, telling me they were coming to the game," Gabriel said. "I was able to talk to them a little bit before the game. I live in the district, my wife works out here. I have very, very good friends out here."
Gabriel and the Buckeyes got an up close view of the first-place Spartans. Alexander (9-2, 5-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) had four players in double figures, and lead 39-4 by halftime in a dominating performance.
"Really pleased with how we shared the ball," said Alexander coach Jim Kearns. "We didn't want to try and go down and get an average shot early. We wanted to really work on the things we do in practice. I was pleased with multiple players."
The Spartans substituted throughout, as nine players dented the scoring column. None of their starters played in the second half, but Alexander still posted 43 points after halftime as three players off the bench hit double figures.
In all, Alexander received 58 points from its bench. Kearns said it was an example of how tough practices are for the Spartans, who went 10 deep against Nelsonville-York.
"Those guys are some of the reason why the guys who play all the time are as good as they are," Kearns said. "Our practices are competitive. What those guys were doing out there didn't shock or surprise anyone."
Luke Chapman had a double-double to lead the bench brigade. He scored 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting, adding 15 rebounds and three assists.
Lucas Markins also scored 16 points, making 6 of his 7 field goal tries to go with four rebounds.
Cam Houpt, a leader on the JV team, scored 14 points in the second half, making 7 of 8 shots. His fast-break dunk late in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
Colby Carsey also scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds, while Isaac York had four points and five assists.
"I'm certain that the guys were very pleased to see guys who don't get a lot of opportunities have success, but they're good players," Kearns said. "They show it night in and night out at practice."
The Spartans were able to dig deep into their bench thanks to the nearly flawless first half.
Mikey Seel's jumper cut Alexander's lead to 3-2, but the Buckeyes would be held scoreless for the next 11 minutes and 13 seconds. The Spartans used an incredible 32-0 run to lead 35-2 after a Chapman field goal.
"Alexander's good," Gabriel said. "They play very good defense. We knew that coming in. We tried to put in some things for that. Just didn't materialize."
The Buckeyes (2-10, 0-5 TVC-Ohio) played short-handed, as Ethan Gail and Braydin McKee missed the game due to injury.
Nelsonville-York used the same five players for essentially the entire game, and even had to finish the junior varsity game with only four players due to a lack of healthy bodies.
"You come into battle at Alexander, you have to have everybody," Gabriel said. "We didn't have it, but that's not an excuse. We played hard, we just can't shoot. We'll keep working on it. We'll get better at it. We got back to the drawing board. Hopefully we get the other two back."
The Buckeyes made 10 of 43 shots for the game. Seel led the way with 11 points, while Austin Thrapp scored nine points.
J.K. Kearns led Alexander's starting unit with 11 points, making 3 of his 4 3-point tries. Kyler D'Augustino added eight points, while Caleb Terry had four points and two blocks.
Alexander continued to build on the lead in the third quarter, going ahead 47-6 after a Houpt field goal.
It was Kearns' 96th coaching win at Alexander. He replaced Gabriel and is now in his seventh season leading the Spartans. Kearns, who was Gabriel's assistant in his final season at Alexander, said it was good to see him coaching again.
"He's got a lot of memories here," Kearns said. "This is where he went to high school. Lot of people including myself have fond thoughts of Blaine. He was banged up, kids hurt. Some of his better players. He's got to be given a chance to get his system implemented, but it's nice having him back."
The Buckeyes will try to get healthy, and try to get back on track before they see Alexander again on Feb. 7 in Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Afterwards, Gabriel lingered on the court while visiting with old friends. After his final season ended nearly seven years ago, he noted that a strong group of fifth graders would eventually do big things for the Spartans.
Those fifth graders are now seniors leading the way for the Spartans.
"The kids who are seniors, it was the last group of biddy league that I had out here," Gabriel said. "I've watched them over the years. I'm still attached to them. I wish them well, but I'd like it to be a little more competitive the next time we play them."
Alexander 82, Nelsonville-York 29
Nelsonville-York;2;2;16;9;—;29
Alexander;23;16;23;20;—;82
NELSONVILLE-YORK 29 (2-10, 0-5 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 2 0-0 6, Mikey Seel 5 0-0 11, Joe Tome 0 0-0 0, Maleek Williams 1 0-1 3, Austin Thrapp 2 5-7 9, Blayn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Grayden Withem 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hall 0 0-0 0, Brian Johnson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 10 5-8 29; 3-point field goals: 4 (Carter 2, Seel, Williams 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 82 (9-2, 5-0 TVC-Ohio)
J.K. Kearns 4 0-0 11, Kaleb Easley 0 0-0 0, Trey Schaller 0 1-2 1, Kyler D'Augustino 3 1-1 8, Caleb Terry 2 0-0 4, Luke Chapman 7 2-3 16, Lucas Markins 6 3-3 16, Colby Carsey 3 0-0 8, Isaac York 2 0-0 4, Cam Houpt 7 0-0 14; TOTALS 34 7-9 82; 3-point field goals: 7 (Kearns 3, Carsey 2, D'Augustino, Markins 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 10-43 (.233), 3-point field goals 4-20 (.200); Alexander 34-61 (.557), 3-point field goals 7-18 (.389); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 5-8 (.625), Alexander 7-9 (.778); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 20 (Seel 5), Alexander 43 (Chapman 15); Assists — Nelsonville-York 2, Alexander 19 (York 5); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 0, Alexander 3 (Terry 2); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 14, Alexander 7; Steals — Nelsonville-York 5, Alexander 7; Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 8, Alexander 9; JV game — Alexander 36, Nelsonville-York 12
