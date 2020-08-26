ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans began the volleyball season with a key non-league victory.
The Spartans defeated Gallia Academy, 3-0, on Tuesday. Alexander defeated the usual Division II southeast Ohio power, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
It was also the first varsity volleyball game as head coach for Natalie Lucas, an Alexander graduate who last coached at Athens in 2016.
Karsyn Raines began her final season at Alexander in style, as the four-year starter collected 11 kills and 4 digs.
Alexander had balance in the win. Erin Scurlock added 11 kills, while Brooke Casto had five kills and 19 digs.
Olivia Ohms added 26 digs and three aces, while Jadyn Mace handed out 34 assists to go with 12 digs. Lexie Grissett added 12 digs and three aces.
Alexander returns to the court on Saturday with a trip to Federal Hocking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.