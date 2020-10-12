ALBNAY — Thomas Hutchison’s Bishop Rosecrans Lady Bishops came to Albany on Saturday with a few things lacking.
First, they had no team bus and the team traveled in private cars. Then, there was only one substitute available. Further, from a team that was in the final four two seasons ago there were only three victories to show for the 2020 campaign. But most importantly, the Lady Bishops could not find answers for the questions posed by Amora Albano, Marlee Grinstead, or the Spartans’ set pieces engineered by Daryn Hoffer.
The Alexander attack began with a vengeance, harassing the Bishop defenders and tall, athletic goaltender Makaela McLaughlin. In the first seven minutes, Albano put them to the test, a test that she aced seven minutes in with a service from Hoffer. The latter’s corner kick settled in front of McLaughlin but Albano won the ball and put the hosts on the board 1-0.
The ease of control caused a letdown in the Alexander defense a short while later, allowing the visitors to mount an attack. Carly Dady had an open look that was tailed wide. The clearance was gobbled by Chloe Zemba and her shot to the strings equalized the score fifteen seconds after Dady’ attempt.
“We had the game in control and our defense relaxed,” Spartan coach Tom Fauber said. “We did not get the ball out of trouble and it cost us.”
The shock of the goal and, more impactfully, the increased volume of Fauber’s instructions from the sidelines got the Spartans back to consciousness.
Hoffer’s skill at placing corner kicks hooked up with Albano with the junior getting her second goal of the first half. Hoffer send the ball high to the webwork and McLaughlin could only get a fingertip on it. The ball fell to Albano and she cashed in, bringing the Spartans to 2-1.
With under three minutes to go, Grinstead showed her hops, rising over everyone to plunk a header off another Hoffer corner kick into the far post netting. It was 3-1 Spartans at the end of the first forty.
The opening of the second half did not bring much relief to Rosecrans. A quick infraction gave Alexander a free kick about thirty-five yards out. Hoffer launched the free kick to an area where Albano collected it, raced past the defense, and registered her hat trick with a sweet shot.
Albano got into the assist column five minutes later and it came off one of her trademark speedy charges into the deep defense. Two jukes, an extra change of direction, and a pinpoint crossing pass found Grinstead alone in front of the framework. She popped it into the back of the net and the Spartans were ahead 5-1.
The junior duo took but six minutes to finish the scoring for the afternoon. Once again, Albano raced into and through the defense. And, as before, she found Grinstead with a pretty lead pass. Grinstead, usually counted on hitting threes on the Spartan hardwood, rang up a three on the pitch, putting the shot away for her first varsity hat trick.
With the 6-1 advantage, Fauber emptied the bench for the last half of the stanza, getting his younger players extensive minutes.
“I thought we executed well after giving up that goal and had the game in hand. We finished well, put pressure on them, worked our set pieces, and had two players with hat tricks. We also got a chance to get game time for everyone on the team.”
Although it was not mentioned, it was obvious that a decisive win over a team that kept the Spartans from the final four in 2018 was satisfying. Now 8-6, the Spartans will travel to Unioto Thursday for the last regular season game of the year and await the tournament seeding news.
SCORING:
Alex 3 3 6
Rosecrans 1 0 1
Alex Am Albano (D Hoffer) 1st 32:36 1-0
Rosecrans Zemba 1st 25:45 1-1
Alex Am Albano 1st 10:36 2-1
Alex Grinstead (D Hoffer) 1st 02:48 3-1
Alex Am Albano 2nd 38:27 4-1
Alex Grinstead (Am Albano) 2nd 32:38 5-1
Alex Grinstead (Am Albano) 2nd 26:51 6-1
