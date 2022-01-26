ALBANY — Alexander rolled to a 62-22 victory over the Wellston Golden Rockets on Wednesday.
The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game was controlled from start to finish by the Spartans, who had scoring from eight different players.
Alexander (11-7, 8-1 TVC-Ohio) led 15-8 after one quarter and 35-9 by halftime. The lead grew to 53-20 going to the fourth quarter.
Olivia Ohms, Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead all lead Alexander with 16 points apiece.
Ohms and Meeks both made five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers for their points. Meeks added 10 rebounds.
Grinstead hit three 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and her only free throw attempt.
Emma Pennington had four points, with Kaylee Johnson and Trinity Daniels each scoring three points. Monica Thompson and Chloe Payne each added two points.
The Spartans pushed their winning streak to five games after beating Wellston for the second time this season.
Wellston's scoring came from three players. Maddie Potts had 13 points. Jenna Johnston had five points and Macie Lambert had four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.