ALBANY — Alexander put on a defensive clinic in the first half, leading to Wednesday's 66-33 victory over the Wellston Golden Rockets.
The contest was a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game. Alexander improves to 12-2 on the season, and 7-1 in league play after sweeping the season series against the Rockets.
Alexander shut out Wellston in the opening quarter, 23-0. The Spartans went on to lead 42-8 by halftime.
Wellston won the third quarter 20-10 to make the score 52-28, with Alexander winning the final score 14-5.
The Spartans had four players in double figures, led by Marlee Grintsead. She scored 15 points, making five 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and both of her free throws.
Kara Meeks followed with 12 points, making four 2-point field goals and four of her six free throw attempts.
Jadyn Mace had 11 points, making three 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and both of her free throw attempts.
Erin Scurlock also tallied 11 points, making four 2=point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Emma Brooks followed with six points, making a pair of 3-pointers for Alexander. Karsyn Raines scored five points, Brooke Casto four points and Chloe Payne two points.
Jenna Johnston led Wellston with nine points. Madison Potts followed with six points.
