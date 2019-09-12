Southeastern Ohio soccer is essentially over three decades old and teams cross paths frequently, old rivalries resurface, and there is the resultant familiarity.
Back in the day, the Shermans of Unioto and the Alexander Spartans would have epic battles for district supremacy, each getting the better of the other in their weight class at one time or another.
On Thursday, Brandan Hanes brought a high powered offense into Albany with only one loss on their record. High powered could be defined by the eighteen goals they rang up in one match this season. But Kirk Crow’s Spartans also have been sharp offensively and, with only one loss, can play some solid defense as well.
Alexander came out strong, layering a barrage of shots in the first five minutes by Todd Norris, Austin Shields, Tyler Fritchley, and Elijah Robe. Sherman goalie Micah Geise had to be alert and was able to corral the shots that either hit the framework or grazed past it.
Unioto’s early approach was to counter with the long release, seeking speedster Vijay Wangui to get behind the Spartan defensive quartet. It was one of those long releases that was easily captured by Spartan netman Conner Truax and set up the first score. He sent a booming punt that traveled sixty five yards to a racing Norris in stride. The senior captain outdistanced the two defenders on him and parked the ball past Geise for the 1-0 lead. If there were such a category, Truax would now lead the state of Ohio in goaltender assists with two.
Five minutes later and after continually pestering the Shermans’ defense, Shields sized up one of the Spartans frequent corner kicks and sent it to the middle. Norris elevated from the middle and sent the well placed ball into the strings to up the ante to 2-0.
After an Alexander foul thirty yards from goal, Unioto had a chance to get on the board. Ethan Kerns sent the free kick to the far right side of the cage. Cameron DeBord was rushing in from midfield and beat everyone to the ball. His header cut the lead to a dangerous 2-1.
But the Spartan pressure did not wane. “We were controlling the middle and setting up our offense during that span in the first half,” Crow said. “We had some good movement and could have put more in the net.”
He was right and Shields was again involved in the action. Positioning for another corner kick, he repeated his feed to the middle of the box. This time, Tyler Fritchley gave his best Spiderman impression and lifted well over all others. While up there, his headed the ball into the twine to lift the Spartan lead to 3-1.
All totaled, Alexander put up thirteen quality attempts in the first forty, forcing Geise into six tough saves. The defense had held Unioto to the one legitimate shot in the first half, stifling their offense.
The Shermans rolled into the second half with more intensity and that translated to more possession and better movement. They also became more successful at getting their share of the 50/50 balls. However, Alexander’s defense and midfield denied any sustained drives or attacking possessions.
Both Shields and Norris worked into shot positions in the early part of the second half but smacked the posts on offerings that usually would have found the back of the net. A bit later, however, Norris made a spectacular run through the defense with under fifteen minutes to go. Taking the ball from the Sherman side of the center line, he dribbled, sped, and shifted through the defense, finally cutting into the middle of the box where he ripped the strings for his third goal collecting his second hat trick of the season.
With the 4-1 lead, Crow had begun playing some of his younger charges. Unioto, who had substituted sparingly throughout, sensed an opportunity. Kerns raced into the Spartan defense, colliding with defenders and pasted a shot that Truax initially parried away. The rebound fell to Kerns and he finished to bring the score to an uncomfortable 4-2 with over six minutes remaining.
Using the counter and over the top passing, the visitors tried to cash in but were unsuccessful. Shields again factored into another score when his pinpoint corner kick was head in by a leaping Kyler D’Augustino. That ended the scoring for the night and the Spartans earned a 5-2 rivalry victory.
“We had this game circled since they got us last year and we’re sectional and division opponents. It’s an important win for seeding, of course. I thought they came out in the second half and won more of the contested balls and second and third balls. But we were able to get back in control. Todd (Norris) is on goal-scoring fire right now and Austin’s corner kicks are finding us better in the air.”
On Saturday, the Spartans will travel to South Webster to complete a game that was suspended due to weather with five minutes to go in the first half. D’Augustino’s goal had Alexander on top 1-0.
The JV won the preliminary match 3-2 with Preston Truax, Dylan Allison, and Joe Trogdan getting goals.
SCORING:
Alex 3 2 5
Unioto 1 1 2
Alex Norris (Truax) 1st 34:38 1-0
Alex Norris Shields 1st 30:34 2-0
Unioto DeBord (Kerns) 1st 26:30 2-1
Alex Fritchley (Shields) 1st 22:03 3-1
Alex Norris 2nd 14:02 4-1
Unioto Kerns 2nd 06:43 4-2
Alex D’Augustino(Shields) 2nd 02:28 5-2
