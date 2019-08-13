The Alexander Spartans struck first in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf race.
Alexander won the opening TVC-Ohio golf match, posting a team score of 178 on Monday. The Spartans were the host team in the match held at the Athens Country Club.
Alexander starts the league race with a 6-0 record after taking first.
Athens is 5-1 after finishing second with a team score of 187.
Meigs is 4-2 after finishing third at 191.
Wellston is 3-3 after finishing fourth with a score of 199.
Vinton County is 2-4 after finishing fifth with a team score of 213.
River Valley is 1-5 after finishing sixth with a team score of 273.
Nelsonville-York is 0-6 after finishing seventh at 276.
Alexander was led by medalist Whit Byrd. He shot a one-over-par round of 37.
Matthew Morris posted Alexander's second score with a round of 46. TJ Vogt shot a 47 and Landon Atha a 48 to round out the Spartans' team score.
Jacob Conrath and Joey O'Rourke each shot rounds of 52 for Alexander, with Caleb Terry posting a 58.
Athens' second-place team finish was led by Ben Pratt, who finished with a score of 43.
Nathan Shadik followed with a round of 46 for Athens, while Sam Carpenter had a 48. Athens' team score was rounded out by Brayden Whiting's 50.
Matt McDonalds had a 53 and Tyson Smith a 54 for the Bulldogs.
Meigs was led by Bobby Musser, who finished with a score of 43. He was followed by Austin Mahr (45), Cole Arnott (49) and Dawson Justice (54) in the Marauders' team scoring.
Wellston was paced by Brandyn Bush's 46 and Hunter Cardwell's 47. Timothy Stanley had a 51 and Will Zinn a 55 for the Rockets.
Brock Hamon led Vinton County with a score of 49. He was followed by teammates Isaiah Allen (51), Owen Salyers (54) and Eli Radabaugh (59).
Alex Euton (65), Jordan Lambert (68), Dalton Mershon (69) and Blaine Cline (71) led the way for River Valley.
Nelsonville-York finished just three shots behind the Raiders. Caitlyn Hall led the Buckeyes with a 66, followed by Mackenzie Hurd (68), Riley Giffin (70) and Alexis Sommers (72).
