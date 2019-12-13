ALBANY — A pair of mini second-half runs gave the Alexander Spartans an upper hand in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race.
The Spartans clamped down on the defensive end in the second half, leading to a come-from-behind 50-42 victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Friday.
Athens won the TVC-Ohio crown last year thanks in large part to a win in the Alley just last February. Alexander has aspirations of winning that league title this season, and picked up an important victory against the defending champions in front of a packed house.
"Anytime before Christmas you get them in the win column, then you carry those with you the rest of the year," Alexander coach Jim Kearns said. "Just a great atmosphere for high school basketball tonight. We're pleased to come out on the right side of it."
It wasn't easy against the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 TVC-Ohio), who led 30-21 at halftime. The Spartans were just 9 of 28 from the field in the game's first two quarters, perhaps bringing back concerns from last year when Alexander saw Athens' zone defense.
The Spartans are a veteran club though, and Kearns said the halftime locker room was calm.
"I felt we handled the ball well," Kearns said. "We got good shots. Our kids were amped up. You could tell the shots we were missing were just way long. You could just tell with the crowd and the atmosphere, I just told them to calm down."
The Spartans (3-0, 2-0 TVC-Ohio) made their first push to start the third quarter.
Trailing 33-26 after Will Matters' 3-pointer, the Spartans finally got a couple shots to fall.
Kaleb Easley drained consecutive 3-pointers, one on an assist from Trey Schaller and the other on a feed from J.K. Kearns.
Suddenly, Alexander trailed just 33-32 and Athens coach Mickey Cozart wanted a timeout.
"The second half we just didn't shoot it very well," Cozart said. "We got off to a bad start. Easley hit a couple 3s, momentum shifted a little bit. I thought our guys got a little tight. Makes that rim look a little smaller."
Easley finished with nine points, his two 3-pointers changing the course of the game.
"He's a tough kid and he's not afraid of the moment," Kearns said. "He's going to be in the right spot more often then not."
The two TVC-Ohio rivals took a tie game into the fourth quarter, 36-36, before the Spartans found their next big run.
This time it was a freshman who provided the spark. Kyler D'Augustino was in the center of a 7-0 surge that allowed Alexander to lead 43-36.
D'Augustino started the quarter by scoring on a feed from J.K. Kearns. He then connected on a 3-pointer — set up by Luke Chapman's offensive rebound and kick-out pass — for a 41-36 lead.
D'Augustino then collected a steal on defense, and took the basketball the other way.
He would miss a contested fast-break lay-in, but Caleb Terry was following the play. He put in the putback for a seven-point lead.
D'Augustino had 11 points — nine coming in the second half — to go with 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
"Kyler was very nervous at the start and understandably so," Jim Kearns said. "He's a basketball player who hasn't played in that atmosphere. I don't even call him a freshman, he's a basketball player. He just hasn't been in that atmosphere. So we were confident he was going to work his way out of it. The rebounds he got late, I was impressed with as much as anything."
Athens never forced another tie or regained the lead, although the game wasn't decided until the closing seconds.
Alexander led 44-38 after a Chapman free throw with 1:32 left.
However, the Spartans missed five out of seven free throws during one stretch, giving the Bulldogs an opening.
Athens nearly took full advantage. Brayden Whiting hit a jumper over Terry, then forced a turnover that led to two made free throws with 1:05 left, cutting Alexander's lead to 44-42.
The Bulldogs had two chances to tie the game, but were turned away. Terry blocked a Whiting shot near the rim to preserve the two-point lead with 51.3 seconds left.
After Terry split a pair of free throws, Whiting got a good look at a 3, but it didn't fall.
D'Augustino got a key rebound, and Easley would make two free throws for a 47-42 edge with 33.1 seconds left.
Another Athens miss resulted in Terry splitting two free throws for a 48-42 lead, essentially sewing up the victory with 12.1 seconds left.
Whiting led Athens with 16 points, 12 coming in the first half. Brayden Markins had 11 points and two assists, while Matters added 10 points and two assists.
It was a tale of two halves for the Bulldogs. They scored 30 points on 12 of 28 shooting with only two turnovers in the first 16 minutes, but scored 12 points on 4 of 25 shooting with nine turnovers in the second half.
"Alexander's a good basketball team," Cozart said. "I thought they played extremely well, especially in the second half. I know what our guys are like. I think we're a lot more like the first half than we are the second half."
Terry had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Alexander, while J.K. Kearns also had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
Alexander faced a halftime deficit, but showed the poise one would expect from a team that hard four seniors in Friday's starting lineup. The Spartans won the second half, 29-12.
"One thing I know for sure about this team, they'll have nights they shoot and nights they don't, but they're going to come out and they're going to get after people," Jim Kearns said.
The teams will have a rematch on Jan. 24 in McAfee Gymnasium, but both squads will have plenty of important TVC-Ohio games in the meantime.
For example, Athens will play Meigs and Vinton County next week, as the TVC-Ohio will offer key matchups every week of the season.
"We've got a couple league games next week that we better focus on," Cozart said. "It's hard to run this league. It's hard to win every game. There's some good teams out there. Anything can happen."
Alexander 50, Athens 42
Athens;14;16;6;6;—;42
Alexander;15;615;14;—;50
ATHENS 42 (3-1, 1-1 TVC-Ohio)
Andrew Stephens 0 0-1 0, Brayden Markins 5 0-0 11, Nate Trainer 1 0-0 2, Brayden Whiting 5 4-4 16, Will Matters 4 0-0 10, Isaiah Butcher 1 0-0 2, Joey Moore 0 0-0 0, Reece Wallace 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 16 5-7 42; 3-point field goals: 5 (Matters, Whiting 2 apiece, Markins 1)
ALEXANDER 50 (3-0, 2-0 TVC-Ohio)
J.K. Kearns 4 0-2 9, Kaleb Easley 2 3-4 9, Trey Schaller 2 1-1 5, Kyler D'Augustino 4 2-3 11, Caleb Terry 5 3-6 13, Luke Chapman 1 1-2 3, Lucas Markins 0 0-0 0, Colby Carsey 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 10-18 50; 3-point field goals: 4 (Easley 2, Kearns, D'Augustino 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 16-53 (.302), 3-point field goals 5-24 (.208); Alexander 18-50 (.360), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250); Free throws — Athens 5-7 (.714), Alexander 10-18 (.556); Rebounds — Athens 33 (Trainer, Butcher 7 apiece), Alexander 37 (D'Augustino 12); Assists — Athens 5 (Markins, Matters 2 apiece), Alexander 10 (Kearns 4); Blocks — Athens 1 (Matters 1), Alexander 6 (Terry 3); Turnovers — Athens 11, Alexander 12; Steals — Athens 6 (Markins 2), Alexander 6 (Easley, D'Augustino 2 apiece); Team fouls — Athens 20, Alexander 12; JV game — Alexander 47, Athens 24
