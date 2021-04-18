ALBANY — The Alexander softball team had a winning Saturday against a quality opponent.
The Spartans swept a home doubleheader against the Westfall Mustangs, improving to 8-4 on the season.
Alexander won the first game, 7-5, then won the second game, 6-5 in 8 innings.
The Spartans rallied for the win in the first game, trailing 4-0 going to the bottom of the fourth, but would have the lead by the time the half inning concluded.
The rally started when Brooke Casto and Jadyn Mace drew walks, then Erin Scurlock drove home the first run with a single.
Audrey Ross also drew a walk to load the bases, and Micaela Moat's two-run single cut Westfall's lead to 4-3.
Ellie Day tied the game at 4-4 on an RBI ground ball, with Macie Swart's single bringing home the fifth run of the inning.
The Spartans needed more offense however, after Westfall tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the fifth thanks to two singles and an error.
Alexander's offense stayed hot with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, in what proved to be the difference in the game. Casto led the inning off with a single, and Mace's triple allowed Casto to round the bases and score for a 6-5 lead.
Scurlock drove in the final run with another single, making it 7-5.
Scurlock then protected the lead in the pitching circle with two scoreless innings to close the game out.
Scurlock pitched a complete game in in the win, with Mace serving as her catcher.
Scurlock and Mace each had two hits, with Moat adding two RBIs.
The second game was another comeback, as Alexander trailed 5-1 going to the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Spartans got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, then tied the game with a three-run sixth.
The action happened with two outs, starting with Swart's single. Casto and Mace each drew walks to load the bases.
That was bad news for the Mustans, as it once again brought Scurlock to the plate in a big spot.
The senior delivered again, hitting a three-run double to tie the game, 5-5.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning, sending the contest to extra innings.
The Spartans would win it in walk-off fashion in the eighth. Casto reached on an error, advancing to second on an errant throw. Mace walked, then both runners moved up to second and third on a wild pitch.
Audrey Ross won the game with a bunt, allowing Casto to score for the 6-5 win.
Day pitched a complete game for Alexander, allowing five hits. Mace had three hits, including two doubles. Moat had two hits and two RBIs.
