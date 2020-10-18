ALBANY — The Alexander volleyball team is ready for the Division III postseason.
The Spartans wrapped up their regular season on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the visiting River Valley Raiders, 3-0.
Alexander won by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-14.
The Spartans close the regular season with an 18-3 record, including 10-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Karsyn Raines led the Spartans in kills in her final regular season game. She had 14.
Jadyn Mace had 34 assists, while Brooke Casto had seven kills and four aces.
Erin Scurlock, Lexie Grissett and Macey Jordan each finished with five kills.
Alexander hosts a Division III sectional final on Saturday at 1 p.m. The No. 3 seeded Spartans will play either No. 22 Chesapeake or No. 27 Piketon.
