ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have a pair of regular season wins over the River Valley Raiders.
Next up, they will look to make it three in a row once the postseason begins.
Alexander wrapped up its 2020-21 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division regular season with a 52-27 victory over the Raiders in a Saturday afternoon game played in The Alley.
The win allows Alexander to sweep the season series with River Valley, as it opened the year with a 66-47 win in Bidwell back on Dec. 11.
The Spartans improved to 8-10 overall, and finished 6-6 in the TVC-Ohio. They are the first boys' team to complete the league slate, despite being the last team to open the season.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 18 points in the victory, making four 3-pointers during the game.
Cam Houpt also hit double figures with 10 points, making five 2-point field goals.
Zach Barnhouse tallied six points and Jagger Cain five points for the Spartans. Jeremiah Clark and John Hobbs each added four points in the win, while TJ Vogt scored three points. Preston Truax also scored two points, as eight Spartans dented the scoring column.
The Raiders fell to 8-6 overall, and 3-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
River Valley was forced to play without standout senior Jordan Lambert, who injured an ankle in the first minute of the game and was unable to return.
Lambert scored 20 points in the first meeting, but didn't score in his limited action on Saturday.
Jance Lambert and Mason Rhodes led River Valley with seven points apiece. Kade Aldermann added four points.
The Spartans played from ahead all afternoon, leading 17-5 after one quarter. They pushed the lead to 32-14 by halftime, and 45-21 going to the fourth.
The teams will see each other again in the Division III tournament. Alexander, a 19-seed, will travel to No. 14 River Valley on Feb. 22 in a sectional semifinal. The winner will head to No. 3 Eastern Brown on Feb. 25 for a sectional final.
Alexander is currently scheduled to host Jackson on Thursday in a non-league regular season makeup game.
