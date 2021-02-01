Jadyn Mace's final game against the Athens Bulldogs was memorable.
Mace scored a game-high 23 points to help the Alexander Spartans to a 59-32 victory at Athens' McAfee Gymnasium on Monday.
Mace opened the game by scoring 10 points in the first quarter, and 16 by halftime.
Overall, Mace connected on five 3-pointers as well as both of her free throws. She also made three 2-point field goals.
The win allowed Mace and the rest of Alexander's seniors to post a perfect career record against Athens. The Spartans swept the season series for the sixth season in a row, winning 12 games in a row overall against the Bulldogs.
Alexander improves to 16-3 overall, and 10-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Marlee Grinstead added 21 points in the win for Alexander, making nine 2-point field goals.
Kara Meeks scored in double figures with 10 points for the Spartans, while Erin Scurlock scored three points and Brooke Casto two points.
Athens had won two out of its last three games, but falls to 3-16 overall and 2-9 in the TVC-Ohio.
Kesi Federspiel led Athens with 10 points, making a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of 2-point field goals.
Harper Bennett tallied seven points for Athens, while Kianna Benton scored five points. Annika Benton also scored four points. Bailey Cordray-Davis, Emily Zuber and Haylie Mills each finished the game with two points.
Alexander led 20-7 after one quarter, and 32-16 at halftime. The lead was 46-20 going to the fourth quarter.
Athens' final TVC-Ohio contest of the season comes Thursday at Meigs High School.
Alexander also ends its TVC-Ohio schedule on Thursday at home against Vinton County.
The Vikings are 18-1 overall and 11-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Vinton County has already clinched at least a share of the league title, but can win the crown outright for the fourth consecutive season with a win.
Alexander would clinch a share of the league title with a victory. The Spartans last TVC-Ohio title was an outright championship in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.