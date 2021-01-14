ALBANY — Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead is always looking for ways to improve his Spartans' basketball team.
So even with a convincing victory on Wednesday against River Valley, Grinstead felt like the Spartans could have played better after taking an early 20-3 lead.
Alexander found itself in a very similar situation on Thursday against county rival Nelsonville-York, enjoying a big advantage after the first eight minutes.
This time, the Spartans continued to build on the lead.
Alexander swept the season series against Nelsonville-York thanks to a 56-23 victory in Albany.
The Spartans led 16-3 after one quarter, then increased the advantage by winning the second quarter, 19-4.
Alexander came out of the locker room playing fast, and never let up.
"We've been trying to come out faster," Grinstead said. "(Wednesday), we were up 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and I felt like we started a lot faster the last couple games and that's what we wanted to do tonight. And we wanted to try and maintain that as best as we could throughout the game and I felt like we did that a lot better job of that tonight than we did last night."
The Spartans improved to 10-1 overall with the win, and 6-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander used a 14-0 run to lead 16-2 against the Buckeyes and never looked back.
The Buckeyes (4-10, 2-5 TVC-Ohio) scored 13 of their points in the third quarter, but were held to four points or less in the other three frames.
Nelsonville-York shot 20 percent from the field (10 of 50), and only attempted two free throws as it had a hard time cracking Alexander's defense.
"They started three seniors and two juniors, so I think not only do they play hard, but they play smart," Nelsonville-York Bobby Cassady said of Alexander. "The five yers I've been coaching, every time we've played Alexander it's been tough. No different tonight."
Marlee Grinstead led the offensive effort for Alexander with 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting, adding two assists. She scored 14 points in the second half.
The Spartans also had balance, as Kara Meeks had a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Jadyn Mace had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Mace had all 13 of her points in the first half, with Meeks scoring 10 before halftime to help set the tone of the night.
"I thought both Kara and Jadyn did a tremendous job knocking down shots, making some good moves to the bucket, being aggressive," Jeff Grinstead said. "We talked and talked about that, balanced scoring is a lot harder to stop than one person doing all the scoring."
Alexander's 12-0 run allowed it to lead 30-5 after Mace's field goal with 1:23 left in the first half.
Mace followed up with a corner 3-pointer, then scoring off a feed from Karsyn Raines for a 35-7 halftime advantage.
The Spartans shot 60 percent in the first half (15 of 25), eventually settling in at 53.5 percent (23 of 43) for the game.
Nelsonville-York's best stretch was the third quarter, where Brooklyn Richards scored six of her eight points. Airah Lavy also had five of her team-high 12 points in the quarter.
"We're still learning to compete for a full game," Cassady said. "I thought we had a better effort in the second half, but disappointing first half for sure."
Marlee Grinstead beat the buzzer to end the third with a left-wing 3, then opened the fourth with a three-point play for a 53-20 edge.
The Buckeyes will continue to be tested on the road, as they travel to Warren on Monday in a non-league contest.
The Spartans have a big test looming on Saturday when they travel to Fairland High School to take part in the Tri-State Throwdown.
Alexander will face Peebles at 4 p.m. Peebles is ranked No. 7 in the Division IV Associated Press poll, and are led by senior Jacey Justice and freshman guard Peyton Johnson.
"(Justice is) a nice player, but they also have a freshman point guard that's a really nice player, the Johnson girl," Jeff Grinstead said. "We've got to be able to defend both of them.
"We have our work cut out for us," he added. "We're going to find out who are Saturday, I really do believe that. If we can come out of there with a win, or at least playing really well, and having a great game, then that will help us heading into tournament coming up here soon."
Alexander 56, Nelsonville-York 23
Nelsonville-York;3;4;13;3;—;23
Alexander;16;19;15;6;—;56
NELSONVILLE-YORK 23 (4-10, 2-5 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 0 0-0 0, Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Richards 3 1-2 8, Alivia Speelman 2 0-0 4, Airah Lavy 5 0-0 12, Kalina Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Rutter 0 0-0 0, Brianca Gerity 0 0-0, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 10 1-2 23; 3-point field goals: 2 (Lavy 2)
ALEXANDER 56 (10-1, 6-1 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 6 0-2 13, Brooke Casto 0 0-0 0, Erin Scurlock 2 0-0 4, Kara Meeks 5 4-5 14, Marlee Grinstead 9 3-3 22, Karsyn Raines 1 0-0 2, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0, Emma Pennington 0 1-1 1, Olivia Ohms 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 8-11 56; 3-point field goals: 2 (Mace, Grinstead 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 10-50 (.200), 3-point field goals 2-16 (.125); Alexander 23-43 (.535), 3-point field goals 2-10 (.200); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 1-2 (.500), Alexander 8-11 (.727); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 25 (Speelman 7), Alexander 37 (Meeks 12); Assists — Nelsonville-York 1 (Speelman 1), Alexander 5 (Grinstead 2); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 0, Alexander 5 (Meeks 3); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 14, Alexander 17; Steals — Nelsonville-York 10 (Cantrell 3), Alexander 7 (Meeks 3); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 11, Alexander 6; JV game — Nelsonville-York 35, Alexander 12.
