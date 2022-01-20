The Alexander Spartans earned a season sweep against the Athens Bulldogs, and kept pace in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division in the process.
Alexander won at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Thursday, 49-34.
The Spartans improved to 9-7 overall after their third win in a row. They are also 7-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander and Vinton County (6-1 TVC-Ohio) are tied in the loss column for first place.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 21 points against Athens. She made eight 2-point field goals and five free throws.
Kara Meeks added 16 points in the win, making eight 2-point field goals.
Olivia Ohms added eight points, making a 2-point field goal, a 3-pointer and three of her four free throw attempts.
Trinity Daniels and Emma Pennington each scored two points in the win.
Athens (3-12, 3-5 TVC-Ohio) was led by Bailey Davis, who scored 12 points. Kesi Federspiel added 11 points, with Asa Holcombe scoring eight points. Annika Benton added two points, and Harper Bennett one point.
Alexander was in control throughout after taking a 15-2 lead after one quarter. The Spartans led 25-14 at halftime, and 43-27 going to the fourth quarter.
