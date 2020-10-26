ALBANY — After a rare year away, the Alexander Spartans rolled to the district tournament on Saturday.
No. 3 Alexander swept No. 27 Piketon 3-0 in a Division III sectional final inside Alexander High School.
Alexander won by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-6 to advance.
The Spartans had been upset by Southeastern a year ago in a sectional final, just the second time since 2002 they hadn't won a sectional championship. They had no problems against Piketon, improving to 19-3 on the season.
Karsyn Raines piled up another big day on the court. The senior had 19 kills, 13 digs and two aces.
Brooke Casto added eight kills, four aces and seven digs in the win. Erin Scurlock was also active with two aces and two blocks. Lexie Grissett added three aces and eight digs, while Olivia Ohms paced the defense with six digs. Jerika Hart also contributed nine digs. Macey Jordan added three blocks.
Jadyn Mace paced the offense with 28 assists, also adding seven digs.
The Spartans now set their sights on No. 10 New Lexington, a 3-0 winner over No. 15 Fairland in its sectional final.
The Spartans will host the Panthers on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Alexander High School.
Due to COVID-19 changes, the district semifinals are being held at home sites, while the district finals shift to a neutral court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.