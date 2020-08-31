AMANDA — There are a few supposedly ironclad adages in sports.
Never swing at the 3-0 pitch, the 7-10 split is impossible, play for the win on the road to avoid overtime, and always foul the big man at the end if the game is close….he’ll miss the free throw. Alexander Spartan girls’ soccer headman Tom Fauber has always posited another: “A 2-0 lead is the most dangerous lead in soccer.”
His comments rang true on Saturday when Alexander traveled to Amanda-Clearcreek to take on the Aces. It was the Spartans initial outing and the fourth for the hosts, and the difference in game trim was evident at the outset. Amanda controlled the early flow with the defense sending long clearances out of their third, looking to free talented sophomore Emily Stats into the attack.
Stats created space on a number on several runs down the right side of the Spartans’ defensive shape and finally cashed in on a long charge after ten minutes of probes. Her ten-yarder after some slick moves put the 1-0 lead on the scoreboard.
From that point, the Spartans began to put together some passes and defensive structure to counter the Aces’ early control. Freshman Aquaria Albano earned a channel around the tight defense and created the first legitimate opportunity for the visitors. Her crossing pass barely missed a charging Camryn Courtney for the tying marker with eleven to go in the first half.
Starting to play even-up with the Aces, it was an unfortunate and rare error that proved costly for the Spartans. Taking a drop pass from the defense, goaltender Emily Pennington’s clearance kick fell right to Stats. The sophomore had cheated into the play and popped the gift into the nets for a 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining.
“We gave her (Stats) too much freedom in the first forty”, Fauber said. “And I made that point pretty emphatically at halftime to our team. I thought we had done a better job passing and then working around their defensive wings. We just needed to adjust and connect.”
Adding to the issues was the absence for the bulk of the first half of leading scorer Amora Albano, downed with an injury. But, right after the second stanza began, the Spartans turned into the aggressors. The adjustments on defense and offense were evident and Alexander had the Aces on their heels. Alexis Queen continually pestered the wing defenders and nearly tallied with a wicked rip that forced goalie Harley Hinton into a bobble and subsequent desperate cover.
After sitting for the nearly first twenty minutes, Amora Albano had an immediate impact upon re-entry. It started with a stop by freshman defender Sarah Harris who sent the release to Marlee Grinstead. Grinstead fed Albano on the left side and the junior punched the ball into the webbing to cut the lead to 2-1.
With the midfield and defense holding Stats in check with no significant touches, the Aces offense floundered. Continuing to attack, Alexander earned a penalty kick with ten to go when a handling infraction was called in the box. Captain Daryn Hoffer calmly drove the freebie into the strings and Alexander had equalized the score at 2-2.
Two minutes later, the hard work and threats Queen had been generating all afternoon paid off. Taking a lead from Grinstead, she slid past defenders and royally tucked the egg into the nest for the 3-2 lead and completed the improbable comeback. They had allowed only one shot toward goal in the second forty and racked up the victory to open their 2020 slate.
“Perseverance,” Fauber said post-game. “Being down at halftime, our girls persevered and continued to battle. I thought we out-passed them but were still down by two goals due to correctable errors. We controlled the second half action all over the pitch after our adjustments. Any time you can get a W on the road when you’re down by two, it is a major plus.”
The Spartans will continue on the road when they travel to Gallia Academy on Tuesday.
SCORING:
Amanda 2 0 2
Alex 0 3 3
Amanda Stats 1st 27:21 1-0
Amanda Stats 1st 05:02 2-0
Alex Am Albano (Grinstead) 2nd 20:43 2-1
Alex D Hoffer (PK) 2nd 10:21 2-2
Alex Queen (Grinstead) 2nd 08:13 2-3
