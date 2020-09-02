GREENFIELD — The Alexander Spartans traveled to Greenfield McClain on Tuesday for a recently added match with the Tigers. Alexander came back with a 5-0 victory, their third of the season.
Sophomore Kyler D’Augustino notched his second hat trick of the season with three goals. Senior Tyler Fritchley and junior Parker Bolin each tallied one score. Senior captain Austin Shields continued his hot assist streak by setting up all five goals.
Keeper Clayton Williams had four saves including stopping a Tiger penalty kick. Overall, Kirk Crow’s Spartans held an 18-6 advantage in shots. The JV team also gained a 1-0 victory with Landon Collins scoring the only marker.
Alexander will host the Athens Bulldogs on Thursday for their only meeting of the regular season. It will be the battle for the Challenge Cup.
The JV contest will begin at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.