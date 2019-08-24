WAVERLY — The Alexander girls' cross country team enjoyed a runner-up finish during Wednesday's Tiger Invitational in Waverly.
The Spartans were led by junior Abby Schooley's first-place individual finish.
Schooley won the 5K race with a time of 23:13.57.
Her efforts helped Alexander finish with 39 points. Huntington took first place with 37 points.
Waverly was third with 62 points, Piketon fourth with 86 points and Green fifth with 139 points.
Alexander junior Brianna Wallace was ninth overall with a time of 26:31.11.
Bryanna Cooper (11th, 27:16.49), Libby Lewis (12th, 28:00.70), Amy Lucas (14th, 28:08.66), Ella Busch (22nd, 30:53.82), Annie Voss (23rd, 30:57.80), Shealee Didelle (28th, 35:32.71), McKayla Griffin (36th, 39:04.34), Mariea Gonzales (39th, 40:15.60), Lily Fraley (40th, 40:17.27) and Morgan McCament (42nd, 41:30.51) also competed for Alexander.
Waverly won the team scoring in the boys race with 19 points, followed by Piketon's 69.
Alex Norris was Alexander's top male runner. He was 19th with a time of 22:50.75.
Logan Barnes was 25th with a time of 25:31.04 for Alexander, with Griffin Chmeil finishing 27th with a time of 26:37.53.
