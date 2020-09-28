It was a tired, sore Alexander Spartan eleven that hit the road early Saturday afternoon to meet up with the Waverly Tigers.
Playing in their fifth game in ten days and coming off a physical but satisfying victory at Warren, Kirk Crow’s crew had to steel themselves on the road one more time.
A familiar connection got the Spartans on the board in the first half. Off an Austin Shields assist, Kyler D’Augustino popped a shot off into the twine off a Tiger defender for a 1-0 lead.
In the subsequent forty minutes, the second tally of the afternoon was credited to Elijah Robe with an assist from Ethan Neidhart. Shields added the insurance goal to end the scoring 3-0.
Helping the Spartans to their eighth clean sheet of the season was goaltender Clayton Williams with three total saves including an athletic lay out. Crow commented that save took a great effort from his goalie and that he was proud of his team. “We were tired, leg weary, and banged up but the guys battled through it.”
Now 9-1-1 Alexander will return home for two matches, the first of which will be on Tuesday against Gallia Academy. That game will start after the girls match, also against Gallia Academy.
