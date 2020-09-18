ALBANY — Thursday was senior night for the Alexander Spartans, earlier in the season than usual, but this is 2020 so it seems appropriate.
Traditional power Marietta was the foe for the ceremonies, a tough out any time during the season. The Tigers are always well coached and skilled but this version for Todd Morris are relatively young in comparison with Kirk Crow’s thirteen senior-laden squad.
Starting all seniors, the Spartans started strong with some serious attacking. Earning a corner kick after a defensive clear across the touch line, Austin Shields lined the kick into the center of the scrum in front of the goal. A number of feet touched the ball as it ricocheted around but the final touch went to Ryan Dicken who poked it past freshman keeper Caden Gebczyk. It was Dicken’s first varsity goal and it came on senior night in his first varsity start. Fewer than three minutes in and Alexander led 1-0.
Holding the lead, the Spartans were looking for more but many of their through balls were just off target. In turn, the Tigers were using solid clearing on defense and equally deft footwork in the midfield to keep the Spartans at bay. Key to the workings were junior Kamden Lankford and defender David Sarver.
But Alexander’s defense and midfield were not allowing much for Marietta. Keeper Clayton Williams had two relatively easy attempts near him and stifled those shots.
“We had the halftime lead but I had to remind our guys that Marietta was beating us to the ball and winning the middle with good combo plays,” Crow observed. “I told them we needed to be the aggressors and not let them dictate the tempo in order to win this game.”
And the Spartans followed their coach’s directives as the second half began, playing in the Tigers’ defensive third almost exclusively. The pressure was constant and Shields doubled the score ten minutes into the stanza. Setting for a free kick from fifteen yards out, the Spartan captain placed a wicked shot into the right upper ninety that proved impossibly accurate. With the 2-0 lead and control of the action, Crow began substitutions.
Defensively, TJ Vogt, Isaac York and Ethan Neidhart were infectiously energetic, bringing the ball up from their third to help with the attack. With Shields, Parker Bolin, and Joe Trogdon patrolling the midfield with similar energy, Marietta could not crack the defense to get a good look at Williams and the Spartan strings.
In the final ten minutes of the match, the Spartans rang up the final tally of the night. A big throw-in by Jace Ervin to the top of the six was poked to Gebczyk off Bolin’s foot. The freshman keeper bobble the ball and Kyler D’Augustino was on the spot to pop it into the back of the webbing for the comfortable 3-0 lead.
In the final five minutes, the Tigers had their two best chances. Caden Wheeler clanged a ball off the post from a deep free kick and Dillon Meagle had a shot that just rose over the top bar.
“We did what we needed to do to get control in the second half and had much better energy. We kept in front of them in their attack, denying their wings. Our top three were winning the ball and that help keep the action away from our defense, too. With our subs, I think we wore them down a little.”
After the needed win, the Spartans are now 5-1-1 and will host a double header with the Lady Spartans on Saturday against Lynchburg-Clay. The injury depleted girls team lost a 5-1 road tilt to Marietta Thursday evening. The JV boys match ended in a 1-1 draw with Landon Collins collecting Alexander’s goal.
SCORING:
Alex 1 2 3
Mtta 0 0 0
Alex Dicken 1st 37:18 1-0
Alex Shields 2nd 30:47 2-0
Alex D’Augustino 2nd 08:35 3-0
