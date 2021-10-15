ALBANY — It not unusual for the Tom Fauber’s Alexander Spartans to find D2 and D1 opponents on their schedule. The Spartans have historically been competitive in those matches.
On Thursday, the challenge was the Unioto Shermans who were ranked in the D2 top ten at one point this season.
It’s also not unusual lately for Fauber to cobble together a lineup to face these challenges. With both Albano sisters out of action, he had to be pretty creative to get eleven on the pitch that could counter the size and experience of Jeremy Clark’s Shermans.
But the Spartans were able to battle for every loose ball and create some threats early into the match. The action was literally back and forth for the early stages of the half, with the restructured Alexander defense anchored by Ava Hoffer stymieing the visitor’s offense and power midfielder Avery Miller.
Alexander was able to hit the strings first. There was a ball that caromed around the top of the defensive third among a number of flailing boots. Leah Esselburn was able to control it long enough to chip it over the scrum. Jenelle Fauber and Marlee Grinstead drove out of the mix and were two on one with a defender who collided with Fauber.
That left Grinstead on line with goalie Maya Free for a senior versus freshman confrontation. The senior won out and smacked the orb into the webbing for a 1-0 lead with under five to go in the half.
“We had to match the physical way they play and do it with some pretty young players,” Fauber said. “We had to stop them from using the big passes over the top.”
As the second half opened, the tenor of the game was similar to the first. Continually juggling his lineup, Fauber’s charges managed to keep the Tanks at bay. Neither team mounted any serious threats for nearly thirty five minutes.
But with a tick under five minutes, the Shermans equalized. From an Arielle Pelletier throw in to the center of the box, the Spartans struggled to clear the danger. However, no Unioto foot could gain control either. A sharp kick from one of the defenders bounced off the back of a Unioto player.
The unfortunate bounce settled into the back of the framework and the score was leveled 1-1. Jaidyn McKee was credited with the tally.
That ended the scoring for the night and the Spartans had another tie on their record in an impressive effort.
“Everyone on the pitch worked really hard against a strong team with good skills. That goal was something that happens, something you don’t expect. But we battled all game long. I’m proud of how they adapted.”
SCORING:
Alex 1 0 1
Unioto 0 1 1
Alex Grinstead 1st 04:44 1-0
Unioto McKee 2nd 04:34 1-1
