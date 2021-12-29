CENTENARY — Trimble and Alexander each had a pair of individual champions during the Skyline Bowling Invitational on Monday.
The wrestling event was held at Gallia Academy High School.
Alexander's Jackson Ross won at 157 pounds, while his teammate Camron Oberholzer was the 165-pound champion.
Trimble's Montrayel Christy won at 144 pounds, while Tabor Lackey took home the top spot at 175 pounds.
Host Gallia Academy won the team title, scoring 238 points in the field of 22 teams.
Alexander was fourth at 210 points, with Trimble coming in fifth with 202 points.
Nelsonville-York was 11th with 129 points.
Alexander's Ross won the championship match at 157 pounds, pinning Unioto's Ethan Summer in 1:08 for the win.
Oberholzer won at 165 pounds for the Spartans when he pinned Point Pleasant's Skylar McCoy in 2:44.
Trimble's Christy was the champion at 144 pounds when he won a close 12-6 decision against Gallia Academy's Garytt Schwall in the finals.
Lackey won at 175 pounds when he quickly pinned Wahama's Andrew Roush in 20 seconds.
Alexander also had Tanner Allen wrestling in a final round. He took second at 106 pounds, losing the championship match to Fairland's C.J. Grahama in a 3-1 sudden victory.
Alexander's Addam Eblin finished in third place at 215 pounds. He pinned South Point's Ean Hayes in 1:46 in his final match.
Trimble's Mason Hart was also third place in the 138-pound bracket. He won an 8-2 decision against Gallia Academy's Wyatt Webb in the third-place match.
Nelsonville-York's Dominic Doak took third place at 132 pounds. He won his third-place match when he pinned Crooksville's Jacob Hammer in 1:21.
Nelsonville-York's Gavin Richards also took fourth place at 157 pounds. Alexander's Braiden Tuttle was fourth at 190 pounds, while Vinton County's Earl Studer was fourth at 285 pounds.
Logan's Noah Jennice (106 pounds), Nelsonville-York's Coalton Flowers (126 pounds), Alexander's Andrew Wheeler (132 pounds), Trimble's Ethan Fullerton (157 pounds) and Trimble's Brayden Markin (165 pounds) all finished in fifth place.
Nelsonville-York's Brianna Phillips (106 pounds), Alexander's Matt Pinney (138 pounds), Trimble's Will Sharp (150 pounds), Trimble's Cameron Williams (165), Alexander's Connor Moore (175 pounds) and Logan's Graham Dominik (285 pounds) all finished in sixth place.
