ALBANY — Alexander had balanced scoring and strong defense, leading to a 56-26 win over Athens on Monday.
The Spartans improved to 3-0 overall, including 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Kara Meeks was Alexander's leading scorer in the win, tallying 17 points. She made 7 of 10 shots from 2-point range, also making 3 of 4 free throw attempts.
Jadyn Mace followed with 12 points for the Spartans on the strength of a pair of 3-pointers.
Marlee Grinstead also hit double figures in the win with 11 points. She made four 2-point field goals, going 3 of 4 from the foul line.
Brooke Casto added eight points in the win, while Erin Scurlock scored seven points. Emma Pennington added two points.
Alexander controlled the game throughout, leading 13-4 after one quarter, and 25-10 at halftime. The lead was 41-21 going to the fourth, as the Spartans topped the Bulldogs for the 11th straight meeting, and for the seventh straight time in Albany.
Athens (1-6, 0-4 TVC-Ohio) was led by Kesi Federspiel's nine points. Kianna Benton added eight points, while MJ Knapp scored three points. Harper Bennett, Annika Benton and Emily Zuber each scored two points.
Each team is back in action on Wednesday. Alexander travels to Nelsonville-York in a makeup game, while Athens hosts Philo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.