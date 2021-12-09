ALBANY — With three new starters in the varsity lineup, Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead has instructed the Spartans to always be ready when point guard Marlee Grinstead has the ball in her hands.
"You never know when she's going to throw it to you," Jeff Grinstead said.
Marlee Grinstead did a little bit of everything to help Alexander win on Thursday, 62-41 against the Athens Bulldogs inside the Alley.
Grinstead nearly hit a triple-double in the win. The senior had 23 points — on 9 of 16 shooting — to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block.
The Spartans (4-2, 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) won their third in a row behind Marlee Grinstead's exploits.
Marlee Grinstead set a tone with two early 3-pointers, helping Alexander lead 10-0 in the game's first two minutes.
"I thought we started out fast today," Jeff Grinstead said. "We finally started hitting some shots. We shot the ball better than the last game down at Wellston."
Marlee Grinstead was hitting plenty of shots, but she also got her teammates involved.
Monica Thompson, Emma Pennington, Olivia Ohms and Ava Hoffer combined to scored 23 points and make eight shots from the field. Marlee Grinstead assisted on seven of those eight makes.
Ohms' came on a pair of 3-pointers. For Thompson, Pennington and Hoffer, it was getting ready at the basket when Marlee Grinstead zipped a pass their way, as their baskets came at the rim.
"We've talked to a lot of these kids and knowing your role on our team is so important right now," Jeff Grinstead said. "We want girls to get to the block. When Marlee drives, you've got to be up, looking for the ball."
Athens' defensive scheme was designed around limiting Grinstead's success. Phil Koska is in his second year as the Bulldogs' head coach, and was an assistant before that, so he's well aware of what Grinstead can do on the basketball court.
"We were trying to face guard her and wear her down and try to make the other four beat us," Koska said. "She was able to get herself free. She worked her tail off. I've got to hand it to her. She worked hard. She wanted it."
Alexander also had Kara Meeks back for her second straight game after she missed a pair of games due to injury.
The senior had 16 points, making 8 of 12 from the free throw line. Meeks scored 12 of her points in the second half.
"I really felt like in the second half, she stepped up and played well," Jeff Grinstead said. "Hit some free throws down the stretch, looked to get her shot attacking the basket. Didn't settle for those 3s. She played a lot better second half than first half."
Athens (0-6, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) had a strong double-double from senior Haylie Mills. She had 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting with 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Bulldogs were able to recover after falling behind 21-9 late in the first quarter. They were within 29-24 after Annika Benton made two free throws with 58.0 seconds left in the first half.
Athens won the second quarter 13-10 to give itself a chance going into the second half.
"We finally settled in and started playing a little defense," Koska said. "Things were going our way and we were hanging in right there. Just had a couple turnovers and that bit us again."
The Bulldogs were never able to get closer than down seven points in the second half after the Spartans opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run, leading 42-26 after Grinstead assisted on Hoffer's basket.
"Offensively in the second half, we hit some big shots in key moments late in that third quarter," Jeff Grinstead said.
Bailey Cordray-Davis added nine points for Athens, all coming on 3-point shots.
"There was times we were right on there and she was throwing it in from out there," Jeff Grinstead said. "She's got a good shot."
Kesi Federspiel also had four points, three assists and three steals for Athens, while Annika Benton had six points and four rebounds.
Athens is home on Saturday against Rock Hill with a 12 p.m. JV start.
"We're getting there," Koska said. "We're just not putting all the puzzle pieces together yet. We're going to at some point against somebody and it's going to be entertaining."
Pennington had nine points and six rebounds for Alexander, while Ohms added eight points.
The Spartans will host the Alley Classic on Saturday, with six games taking place in the Alley. Alexander plays the final game against Berne Union at 8 p.m.
Alexander 62, Athens 41
Athens;11;13;8;9;—;41
Alexander;21;10;16;15;—;62
ATHENS 41 (0-6, 0-2 TVC-Ohio)
Bailey Cordray-Davis 3 0-0 9, Haylie Mills 6 6-7 18, Kesi Federspiel 1 2-2 4, Asa Holcombe 1 0-0 2, Kianna Benton 0 0-0 0, Harper Bennett 1 0-0 2, Maeve Schwarzel 0 0-0 0, Annika Benton 1 4-4 6; TOTALS 13 12-13 41; 3-point field goals: 3 (Cordray-Davis 3)
ALEXANDER 62 (4-2, 3-0 TVC-Ohio)
Monica Thompson 1 0-1 2, Emma Pennington 3 3-4 9, Olivia Ohms 2 2-2 8, Kara Meeks 4 8-12 16, Marlee Grinstead 9 2-2 23, Ava Hoffer 2 0-0 4, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0, Mallory Sherman 0 0-0 0, McKenna Moore 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 15-21 62; 3-point field goals: 5 (Grinstead 3, Ohms 2)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 13-46 (.283), 3-point field goals 3-15 (.200); Alexander 21-51 (.412), 3-point field goals 5-14 (.357); Free throws — Athens 12-13 (.923), Alexander 15-21 (.714); Rebounds — Athens 31 (Mills 14), Alexander 34 (Grinstead 11); Assists — Athens 5 (Federspiel 3), Alexander 11 (Grinstead 8); Blocks — Athens 3 (Kianna Benton 2), Alexander 3 (Meeks 2); Turnovers — Athens 21, Alexander 13; Steals — Athens 6 (Federspiel 3), Alexander 11 (Grinstead 5); Team fouls — Athens 16, Alexander 12; JV game — Athens 29, Alexander 28.
