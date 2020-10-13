ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans won a pair of home games on Monday and Tuesday.
Alexander was able to down the Eastern Eagles to start the week, before earning a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win against Meigs.
Alexander is 16-3 overall on the season, and 8-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Monday's match lasted longer than the Spartans would have liked, but it was a victory nonetheless.
Alexander stopped an Eastern Eagle rally, earning a 3-2 victory on Monday in Albany.
Alexander won by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9, for its second win of the season against Eastern.
The extra sets led to a big offensive night for senior Karsyn Raines. She finished with 31 kills, adding 13 digs.
Jadyn Mace handed out 45 assists in the win, picking up five kills of her own. She also had 20 digs.
Erin Scurlock had nine kills, while Macey Jordan added five blocks. Olivia Ohms had 16 digs to lead the defense, while Brooke Casto had five kills, six aces and 21 digs. Lexie Grissett added five kills.
Alexander's Tuesday match also wasn't a sweep, but was still a 3-1 win over the Marauders. The Spartans won by scores of 25-7, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 to sweep the season series against Meigs.
Raines added another 23 kills against Meigs, adding nine digs and four aces. Mace had 41 assists and four kills.
Casto added nine kills and 14 digs, while Scurlock had six kills and served up six aces.
The Spartans honored seniors Raines, Mace, Scurlock and Casto before the game, as the quartet are all multi-year starters for the volleyball program.
Alexander still has two league games remaining against River Valley. The Spartans travel to Bidwell on Thursday, then host the Raiders on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a makeup contest.
