ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans gained their first softball win of the season on Tuesday against Minford.
Alexander scored in every inning, eventually downing the Falcons 13-2 in six innings.
Alexander had 12 hits in the win and were powered by a seven-run fourth inning.
Alexander had four hits, three walks and a Minford error in the seven-run inning.
Lauren McCall had two hits and four RBIs for the Spartans. She hit the walk-off single in the fifth that allowed Alexander to win via the run rule.
Macie Swart also had two hits, including a triple. Her triple started the Spartans' two-run second, putting them ahead 3-2.
Ellie Day also had two hits and an RBI, and was the winning pitcher after working five innings.
Alexander led 4-2 before scoring seven runs in the fourth.
The victory raised Alexander's record to 1-5, and dropped Minford to 2-4.
