JACKSON — The Jackson Ironmen were able to hold Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino under his average through four quarters.
The Alexander junior found another gear in overtime, leading to a victory.
Alexander won at Jackson High School on Tuesday, 56-48 in overtime.
D'Augustino, who averages around 30 points per game, finished with 35 points. He had 25 points after regulation, and poured in 10 points in the overtime session.
D'Augustino made six 2-point field goals, four 3-pointers and 11 of his 13 free throw attempts.
D'Augustino had 15 points in the opening quarter, and 23 after three quarters. He scored two points in the fourth quarter, but found a groove in overtime.
He hit a 3-pointer at the start of overtime, then made seven of eight free throw attempts to close the game out.
Braydin McKee added 10 points for Alexander, making five 2-point field goals. Jagger Cain also scored five points, Alex Norris four points, including two in overtime, and Stanley Viny two points.
Alexander improved to 7-7 with its third win in a row.
The Spartans led 17-13 after one quarter, with the Ironmen coming back to force a 25-25 halftime tie. Jackson led by a slim 36-35 margin going to the fourth, then the two teams were tied at 44 at the end of regulation.
Alexander won the overtime period 12-4.
Holden Blankenship led Jackson with 13 points, while Jacob Winters added 12 points. Nate Woodard added 10 points, Tristan Prater seven points and Evan James six points.
Alexander returns to the court on Friday with a league game at Athens.
