BIDWELL — The Alexander Spartans won on the road on Tuesday, 48-34, at River Valley High School.
The Spartans have won six out of their last seven games, improving to 10-8 overall and 7-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander received scoring from seven different players. Kyler D'Augustino led the team with 16 points, making five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers.
Braydin McKee also hit double figures, scoring 11 points.
Zach Barnhouse and Dylan Allison each scored seven points in the win, with Jagger Cain scoring three points. Jace Ervin and Alex Norris each scored two points.
Alexander was able to pull away from River Valley in the second half. The Spartans led 12-9 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime. The advantage grew to 38-28 after the third quarter, as Alexander won the second half, 27-17.
Mason Rhodes led River Valley (2-13, 1-6 TVC-Ohio) with 13 points.
Alexander returns home on Friday to host Meigs.
