ALBANY — Most coaches will tell you that they are not fans of early day starts; they throw off the normal rhythm for their teams. Both Spartan head man Kirk Crow and Waverly coach Bryan Smith probably weren’t overly thrilled with the Saturday noon start and the problems that were compounded for them as well. And, Waverly arrived about an hour late to add to the equation.
Crow was faced with replacing a central defense and changes to the midfield while Smith was without his leading scorer. As the game played out, Crow had much the lesser of the issues.
From the outset, the Spartans were in control and it was a freshman pressed into the starting lineup who did the most damage. A scant three minutes into the game, Kyler D’Augustino broke down the defense and blasted a shot that went high off keeper Aaron Haynes and into the back of the net for the almost immediate 1-0 lead.
He repeated the scenario a few minutes later. Rambling down to the right and just off the touch line, he lined another shot toward Haynes. It overpowered the sophomore and rattled into the far corner. The lead was doubled and the onslaught was to continue.
The Tigers were forced to load the defense since they could not get past the revamped Spartan midfield. Austin Shields got loose in the box and collected the rebound of his own shot that smacked the crossbar. He deposited the carom into the webbing and the lead increased to 3-0.
After missing barely wide and twice off the framework, Todd Norris collected an entry pass from Mathew Morris, danced around defenders, and knocked in a goal that added one more to the scoreboard.
Keeping the defense on their heels Alexander put four balls off the top bar and both side posts in a flurry the next five minutes. With under two minutes remaining, D’Augustino made a trip to the haberdasher, recording his first hat trick of his young career. Matthew Merkle fed him a long lead pass and the strong, speedy frosh nailed it into the strings to close out the first half, his team on top 5-0.
“We’re banged up right now and I thought the guys we put in made the plays they had to make, with new pairings and communication,” Crow said about the first half. “We had good energy.”
The second half began as a replication of the first. D’Augustino became the first Spartan in a while to score four goals. He gathered in a bad defensive clearance and sent it back to the twine minutes into the half. With the six goal lead, the running clock rule was implemented and Crow began wholesale substitutions.
Before he was substituted, though, Norris managed to notch a counter when he took a Tyler Fritchley pass into the middle of the box and pasted it into the back of the net for his second goal of the day.
Barely a minute later, Fritchley spidered in a nice shot after taking a lead from Elijah Robe. With subs in and others in unfamiliar positions on the pitch, the Spartans still managed to be offensive threats but did not hit the twine for the next twenty minutes.
The last score could be considered unintentional. Having been moved to the wing, Fritchley sent a long ball from the thirty yard mark, seeking to get a teammate a first goal. The ball bounced high of the hard turf and into the cage for Fritchley’s second marker and the final one of the day.
“When that ball went in, he looked at me and said ‘Sorry’ since he wasn’t trying to run up the score,” Crow admitted. “Given the state of our roster, I have to be happy with the win. I thought the substitutes brought even more energy in the second half. Overall, we pressed and held them to without a shot on goal in eighty minutes.”
Now at 9-2, the road to the tournament gets tougher as they Spartans will face Warren on the road on Tuesday and entertain Athens on Thursday. “They are both sectional teams so seeding is on the line with those games.”
SCORING:
Alex 5 4 9
Waverly 0 0 0
Alex D’Augustino 1st 37:06 1-0
Alex D’Augustino 1st 30:38 2-0
Alex Shields 1st 19:26 3-0
Alex Norris (Morris) 1st 11:30 4-0
Alex D’Augustino (Merkle) 1st 01:12 5-0
Alex D’Augustino 2nd 33:47 6-0
Alex Norris (Fritchley) 2nd 30:00 7-0
Alex Fritchley (Robe) 2nd 29:10 8-0
Alex Fritchley 2nd 06:10 9-0
