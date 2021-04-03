GLOUSTER — The Alexander Spartans enjoyed a big offensive day in their first win of the season.
Alexander won at Trimble on Friday, 18-8, in a non-league makeup game.
The contest was originally scheduled for Thursday but was pushed back a day due to cold weather.
The Spartans' bats heated up on Friday, finishing with 14 base hits. They led 4-0 before scoring six runs in the top of the fourth.
Trimble scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to cut the deficit to 10-3.
Alexander added four runs in the sixth for a 14-3 lead, with Trimble scoring five in the sixth to make it 14-8, and forcing a seventh inning.
The Spartans (1-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to provide for the final margin.
Brooke Casto had four hits, including a double, with an RBI in the win. She also started in the pitching circle and pitched the first three innings.
Jadyn Mace had three hits and an RBI in the win. Erin Scurlock added two hits, including a double, with four RBIs. Micaela Moat had two hits, including an RBI.
Riley Campbell and Emily Young each had two hits for the Tomcats (0-4), with Campbell having two doubles and three RBIs. Young had a double and an RBI.
Alexander is back in action on Monday, hosting Meigs in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
Trimble is scheduled to host New Lexington on Saturday in a doubleheader, first pitch beginning at 11 a.m.
