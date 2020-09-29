The Alexander Spartans started the week with a pair of victories.
Alexander earned a 3-1 win at Trimble on Monday, then swept the Wellston Golden Rockets on Tuesday.
A matchup of Tri-Valley Conference leaders in Glouster went the way of the Spartans.
Alexander earned a 3-1 victory at Trimble's Bill White Gymnasium on Monday, winning by scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17.
Karsyn Raines led Alexander with 16 kills and 15 digs in the win. Jadyn Mace dished out 37 assists, also collecting four kills.
Brooke Casto was also in double figures in kills with 13, adding 12 digs. Erin Scurlock had five kills and six blocks.
The Spartans were able to gain the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win at Wellston on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-9, 25-14.
Raines again led the offense with 18 kills, while Lexie Grissett added nine kills. Casto had eight kills, while Mace handed out 36 assists.
Alexander moves its record to 12-2 on the season, winning its fifth and sixth matches in a row. The Spartans are 5-1 in league play after sweeping the season series with Wellston.
Alexander will host Nelsonville-York on Thursday in a battle of TVC-Ohio leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.