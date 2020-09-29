GLOUSTER — A matchup of Tri-Valley Conference leaders went the way of the Spartans. 

Alexander earned a 3-1 victory at Trimble's Bill White Gymnasium on Monday, winning by scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17. 

Alexander moves its record to 11-2 on the season, winning its fifth match in a row. 

Karsyn Raines led Alexander with 16 kills and 15 digs in the win. Jadyn Mace dished out 37 assists, also collecting four kills. 

Brooke Casto was also in double figures in kills with 13, adding 12 digs. Erin Scurlock had five kills and six blocks. 

Alexander will host Nelsonville-York on Thursday in a battle of TVC-Ohio leaders. 

Trimble will host Miller on Wednesday before traveling to Southern on Thursday. 

