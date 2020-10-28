SARDINIA — Tome Fauber’s Alexander Spartans tournament run ended in Sardinia on Tuesday night with a 7-1 loss to the Eastern Brown Warriors in a Division III district semifinal.
The home side struck first within three minutes but Alexander’s Alexis Queen knocked in a goal to level the score.
But the Spartans could not garner another tally and Eastern Brown, the tourney third seed, sped and powered their way past the Red and Black with six successive goals.
Rylee Leonard scored five goals for the Warriors, while Mary Litzinger and Caitlyn Wills each scored a goal.
“We came up against a team that was bigger, faster, and stronger. It was a problem that we couldn’t solve on a night when we just didn’t play our best game,” Fauber said.
Alexander ends the 2020 campaign with a winning record at 9-8 and its sixth sectional title in a row. Losing only two seniors and returning a number of underclass players with varsity experience, the Spartans should be ready to continue their winning tradition next season.
