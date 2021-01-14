ALBANY — The River Valley Raiders have been off to a successful start this season, but were unable to solve Alexander's defense on Wednesday.
The Spartans locked down the Raiders, winning 63-30 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game.
The loss drops River Valley to 4-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Division III poll, improves to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Spartans had five players in double figures in the victory. Kara Meeks led the way with 16 points. She made four 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and five of her six free throws.
Marlee Grinstead followed with 15 points, making five 2-point field goals and a 3. The junior also made both of her free throws.
Jadyn Mace and Brooke Casto each scored 10 points. Each made a pair of 2-pointers and a pair of 3-pointers.
Erin Scurlock followed with six points in the win, while Emma Brooks tallied three points. Emma Pennington scored two points and Karsyn Raines one point.
Alexander led throughout, going ahead 20-3 after one quarter and 30-13 at halftime. The lead was 42-22 going to the fourth.
Hannah Jacks led River Valley with nine points. Zoe Milliron added six points.
Alexander is scheduled to host Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
