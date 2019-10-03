While last Friday didn’t yield the winning result the Alexander Spartans were ultimately aiming for, there was still a victory for the program off the field.
The Spartans were able to use their new locker room for the first time during last week’s game against the Wellston Golden Rockets.
The locker room is part of the Alexander Athletic Recreation Center, which will also one day host a weight room for the Spartans’ athletic programs.
Alexander head coach Earich Dean noted in August that the new locker room was something the Spartans would be able to use this season. The game with Wellston marked the first time the Spartans were able to move into their new digs.
“It was very exciting to see the kids run out of the building,” Dean said. “A lot of hard work has gone into Rec Center. To see another phase of it being open is great for our kids. We will soon be in our new weight room also. It’s an amazing opportunity for our community and school to have such an amazing facility.”
The Spartans will once again use the facility this week as they look to end a two-game losing streak.
Alexander welcomes Vinton County into Albany for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff is another Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.
The Spartans (3-2, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) got off to a perfect 3-0 start, but are left looking for some answers after opening the league slate with losses to Athens (28-6) and Wellston (8-0).
Alexander had turnovers in the red zone in each game. A first-and-goal at Wellston’s five-yard line in the first half resulted in no points after losing a fumble. It was the kind of sequence that held the Spartans back in a one-possession game.
“We have had multiple opportunities to score in our last two games while in the red zone and have only scored one touchdown,” Dean said. “We just have to execute better. We have to get all 11 kids on the same page. We will rep red zone plays this week so there is no confusion when that time comes again.”
Getting the offense back on track will be the Spartans’ main focus against the Vikings (2-3, 1-1 TVC-Ohio). Alexander averaged 38 points in the first three games before scoring six the last two weeks.
The Spartans finished with 100 yards of total offense against Wellston, despite the fact that tailback Jordan Cantrell rushed for 101 yards.
Alexander finished with just five yards passing, and quarterback Kaleb Easley was pushed out of the pocket all night, eventually finishing with negative-six yards rushing.
However, the positive for Alexander was its defense. The Spartans allowed only a third-quarter touchdown, going toe-to-toe with the Rockets’ rushing attack.
Another defensive effort will be needed against the Vikings’ ground attack.
Running backs Jacob Wells and Logan Baker lead the way for the Vikings. They combined for 263 yards rushing during a near-upset against Athens.
Alexander will face another opponent that will want to establish a running game, while sprinkling in passes from quarterback Braylon Damron.
“The one thing that Vinton County and Wellston have in common is big strong offensive linemen,” Dean said. “Getting the opportunity to play Wellston last week will help us prepare for Vinton. The schemes are different, but both Wellston and Vinton want to pound the football. We did a very good job holding downs Wellston’s running game.”
The Vikings, like the Spartans, will look to shake off a tough loss. Vinton County led Athens 28-19 in the fourth quarter before a pair of turnovers helped lead to a 33-28 loss to the Bulldogs.
Vinton County would have been 2-0 in the TVC-Ohio with a win, but instead was left wondering what could have been.
Vinton County graduate Travis Bethel is a first-year coach for the Vikings. They opened the season with a dramatic one-point loss to Unioto, 14-13, before losing 35-0 to unbeaten Southeastern. The Vikings rattled off wins against Fairfield Union (28-7) and Meigs (20-0) before the loss to Athens.
“Vinton’s staff has a lot of high school experience and you can tell the kids are buying into their game plans,” Dean said. “With coach Bethel being a home-town coach I believe it has helped them also. He will get a lot of those kids out that haven’t played before. He is a winner and kids want to be around coaches like that.”
The Spartans were able to defeat the Vikings, 17-14, in overtime in McArthur a season ago. It was one of the biggest wins for the program during Dean’s three years at the helm.
Friday’s rematch is critical for both teams, as they try and move closer to clinching a winning record. Alexander hasn’t had a winning record since winning the TVC-Ohio in 2015, while Vinton County’s last winning season came in 2004.
One program will shake off a difficult loss from a week ago, and take a step closer toward a potential winning season after Friday’s TVC-Ohio game in Albany.
