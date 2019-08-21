ALBANY — By trade, Alexander girls’ soccer coach Tom Fauber is a math teacher, familiar with geometric constructs, denominators, sines, tangents, and numerals of all types.
The numbers 3 3 7 will be emblazoned in his mind for some time to come more than any other, though.
You see, the Spartans missed the school’s first soccer final four in their young history with 3:37 remaining in the regional final double overtime match against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans. An unlikely goal hit the nets, ending a remarkable season for the team.
“That was a tough loss,” admitted Fauber, “but this is a new year with new challenges ahead of us.”
Alexander returns two of his top three scorers from last year as well as three seasoned defenders and experience in the midfield. However, featuring only two seniors, there will be the matter of folding in six newbies who total no time on the varsity pitch.
Up top, speedster and double digit scorer Taylor Meadows will anchor the attack which also returns slick offensive threat Amora Albano, though the latter will not be available until the season is well underway. Junior Alexis Queen has used her strength and speed to good advantage on the wings for the Spartans, adding to the offense.
Veteran sophomores Jenelle Fauber and Marlee Grinstead should be handling the activities in the midfield, often switching offense and defense responsibilities as games progress. Fauber brings toughness and savvy to the pitch and can torch the twine when the opportunity arises. Grinstead has that point guard mentality from her role on the hardwood and the two work well together. Both started every game as freshmen, Grinstead with most of her time as the primary goaltender.
Returning to the defensive center are senior Sasha Battrell, junior Daryn Hoffer, and sophomore Mikayla Kunkel. Battrell is probably the prototypical power center back and Hoffer’s smarts and skill often find her placing great lead passes out of the back. Kunkel proved to be a tough, reliable defender as a freshman.
In the framework, Emma Pennington backed up the athletic Grinstead as a freshman last season. Her continued development could allow the latter more time to patrol the midfield but there will be opportunities for both in the nets as the season unfolds.
Fauber, the mathematician, can crunch the numbers and must factor in the newcomers, however. “We’ve got freshmen who have played on club teams and in junior high so they know what is expected. And we expect multiple things out of all of them. There are positions to cover and depth to develop but there is skill and speed in the group.”
Potential wing scorers could be Camryn Courtney and Leah Esselburn who could fill the speed gap pending Albano’s return. Ryleigh Jordan, Ava Green and first year sophomore Hallee Cremeans will also see time in the center of the pitch or in the offensive scheme.
Joining her sister in the back line will be Chloe Kunkel, somewhat taller but still carrying her sibling’s tenacity for defense.
As always, the D3 Spartans play a challenging schedule, heavy with D2 and, this year, three D1 teams. This tough competition prepares them well for the state tournament. They’ve been in the district finals each of the last four years, champions twice, and in the final eight last year.
The home schedule begins with a tilt against always tough Warren on Thursday. Logan, Marietta, and Lancaster are the big schools on the schedule with a good chunk of D2 opponents for good measure. Then, there is the cross-county home and home rivalry with Athens that is always been entertaining, intense, and well attended. A measure of revenge may be in order when the Spartans travel to Zanesville to meet Rosecrans the fifth game of the season.
Following up the most successful run in program history with a number of new faces may not add up on paper, but Alexander has developed a legacy of winning and beating the odds.
Fauber explained it well: “We don’t look for excuses; we look for development and results.”
