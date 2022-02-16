ALBANY — Kyler D'Augustino ended the regular season on a hot streak, helping Alexander claim the program's second league title in three seasons.
The Alexander Spartans picked up where they left off in their tournament opener.
No. 7 Alexander was a 74-63 winner over No. 26 Belpre in a Division III sectional semifinal on Tuesday in the Alley.
D'Augustino scored 32 points, as Alexander advances to the sectional championship game.
D'Augustino, now with 1,423 points in his career, made 10 2-point field goals, two 2-pointers and 6 of 10 free throws. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and had 70 points in two games this season against Belpre.
Jagger Cain added 12 points in the win, making three 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers. Braydin McKee also had 12 points, making two free throws and five 2-point field goals.
Dylan Allison and Zach Barnhouse each scored six points, while Alex Norris had four points and Levi Thompson two points.
Alexander led 23-9 after one quarter and 36-23 going into halftime. The lead stood at 54-39 going to the fourth.
Belpre's Tucker Liston matched D'Augustino with 32 points. He made seven 2-point field goals, five 3-pointers and all three of his free throws.
Alexander improves to 14-9, and will host No. 23 Lynchburg-Clay on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lynchburg-Clay upset No. 10 Westfall on Tuesday, 59-58 in overtime.
