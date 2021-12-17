NELSONVILLE — The Alexander Spartans might have graduated four rotation players from last year's team, but Kara Meeks is still confident in their chances in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
"I think it was just a really big game for us to step ahead and show everyone that just because we lost a bunch of seniors doesn't mean we're not still the top team that will put up a fight every game," said Meeks, an Alexander senior.
Meeks, Marlee Grinstead and the rest of the Spartans stepped up to the challenge on Thursday, winning at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium 54-40.
The Spartans (5-3, 4-0 TVC-Ohio) are alone in first place, handing the Buckeyes (5-3, 4-1 TVC-Ohio) their first league loss.
"I felt like this was a lot more of a team effort than what we've put together lately," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "I felt like we challenged the kids this week after that Logan game (a 48-45 loss on Monday), that we've got to have more kids stepping up and they did today."
Alexander won thanks in large part to a strong defensive effort. Nelsonville-York went nearly five minutes before scoring its first points, and never settled in offensively.
The Buckeyes shot 32.0 percent from the field (16 of 50), and just 5 of 13 from the free throw line.
Alexander focused on trying to limit N-Y's standout guard combo of Mackenzie Hurd and Airah Lavy.
Marlee Grinstead took on the defensive assignment against Hurd, while different Spartans took turns face guarding and chasing Lavy around the court.
"Marlee wanted to guard Mackenzie," Jeff Grinstead said. "I felt like that was putting two of the best players in the league together. She wanted the challenge and I thought she did a great job tonight accepting that challenge."
Marlee Grinstead and Meeks did plenty on the offensive end as well.
Grinstead scored a game-high 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting, adding seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Grinstead was efficient and spectacular in helping the Spartans to the TVC-Ohio victory.
"I love playing with Marlee so much," Meeks said. "If she thinks you're open, you're getting the ball. It's either hitting off your face or you're going to score, because she sees the floor so well. She's the best point guard, ever."
Meeks also was strong with 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
Meeks and Grinstead were at the center of a shooting spree that gave the Spartans a lead they would never relinquish.
Alexander made eight 3-pointers in the win, with seven coming in the middle two quarters.
The barrage of long-range shots started when Alexander was ahead just 18-15 in the second quarter. Olivia Ohms started the shooting surge with a 3-pointer, with Grinstead and Meeks hitting their own 3s to close out the half and give Alexander a 27-17 lead.
The shooting touch continue into the third quarter. Grinstead hit a right-wing 3-pointer, then assisted on Ohms' second 3 for a 35-20 lead.
Meeks would hit two more third-quarter 3-pointers, the final giving Alexander a 43-29 lead with 1:42 to play in the quarter.
Meeks let out a scream in celebration as the Spartans' hot shooting made it difficult for the Buckeyes to keep pace.
"That was a different feeling for me because I'm not usually a 3-point shooter," Meeks said. "Tonight when they were going in, I was excited to help my team. It just brought a lot of energy."
Jeff Grinstead said the team collectively has struggled shooting from the outside so far this season. Alexander hit on 7 of its first 14 3-point tries, finishing 8 of 19 for the game.
"We haven't shot the ball very well this year to be honest," he said. "We put a lot of emphasis on that in practice."
The Buckeyes were unable to make a run in the fourth quarter, never getting close than 11 points.
Alexander went ahead 50-36 with just under four minutes remaining when a press-break situation led to Trinity Daniels finding Chloe Payne for an open layup.
Ohms added six points, Emma Pennington had four points, four rebounds and two blocks while Daniels had three assists. The Spartans' supporting cast stepped up in the TVC-Ohio showdown.
"I felt like we got a lot more out of the rest of our team tonight than what we have been," Jeff Grinstead said. "If we can keep that going, we're going to be in good shape. That's the challenge."
Lavy led Nelsonville-York in scoring with 15 points, making three out of her five 3-point attempts.
"You probably saw I lost it a few times because we lost her. You can't do that to her because she is going to hit it," Jeff Grinstead said.
Hurd added 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals.
"Mackenzie's an amazing player," Jeff Grinstead said. "I coached her when she was young. I love the kid, her work ethic, everything about her. She's a great player. I thought Marlee did a great job tonight."
Brooklyn Richards added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Buckeyes, who travel to Marietta on Saturday for a 1 p.m. JV tip.
Alexander is off until traveling to Vinton County on Monday. The Vikings are the four-time defending TVC-Ohio champions and have won eight in a row against Alexander.
The Vikings already have a home loss to Nelsonville-York. The Spartans have an opportunity to take a two-game lead against the team has ruled the league the last four years.
"Obviously, we don't have a very good record against Vinton County the last four years," Jeff Grinstead said. "Our kids, they look forward to that game every year. Whether we win it or lose it, they're going to give everything they can that night. We're going to play as hard as we can play. We're going to do everything we can do to try and beat them, which is what we do every year.
"So we're really not doing anything different, we're just hoping for a better outcome this year."
Alexander 54, Nelsonville-York 40
Alexander;10;17;16;11;—;54
Nelsonville-York;9;8;12;11;—;40
ALEXANDER 54 (5-3, 4-0 TVC-Ohio)
Trinity Daniels 0 0-0 0, Emma Pennington 2 0-1 4, Olivia Ohms 2 0-0 6, Kara Meeks 7 0-1 17, Marlee Grinstead 8 6-6 25, Chloe Payne 1 0-0 2, Monica Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ava Hoffer 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 6-8 54; 3-point field goals: 8 (Meeks, Grinstead 3 apiece, Ohms 2)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 40 (5-3, 4-1 TVC-Ohio)
Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Richards 5 1-4 11, Alivia Speelman 1 0-2 2, Mackenzie Hurd 6 0-2 12, Airah Lavy 4 4-5 15, Kalina Hernandez 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 5-13 40; 3-point field goals: 3 (Lavy 3)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 20-46 (.435), 3-point field goals: 8-19 (.421); Nelsonville-York 16-50 (.320), 3-point field goals 3-13 (.231); Free throws — Alexander 6-8 (.750), Nelsonville-York 5-13 (.385); Rebounds — Alexander 32 (Meeks 9), Nelsonville-York 30 (Hurd 9); Assists — Alexander 12 (Grinstead 7), Nelsonville-York 9 (Hurd 6); Blocks — Alexander 7 (Meeks 3), Nelsonville-York 4 (Hurd 3); Turnovers — Alexander 16, Nelsonville-York 13; Steals — Alexander 8 (Meeks 4), Nelsonville-York 10 (Richards 4); Team fouls — Alexander 10, Nelsonville-York 12; JV game — Nelsonville-York 38, Alexander 27.
