LOGAN — Ryleigh Giffin had a solid night in the pitching circle, but Meghan Spencer was able to top her.
Spencer pitched a seven-inning no-hitter to lead Logan to a 3-0 softball win over Nelsonville-York on Wednesday.
Spencer needed 99 pitchers for her no-hitter. She struck out eight Buckeyes, working around four walks and a Chieftain error in the field. Spencer also hit a batter, as the Buckeyes stranded six runners on the base paths.
Giffin took a tough-luck loss, as she held Logan to three earned runs on eight hits. She didn't walk a batter, striking out two.
The Buckeyes fell to 2-3 on the season, while Logan improved to 4-4.
Jocelyn Shriner led Logan with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Madi Visintainer also added two hits, while Madi Johnson had a double and run scored. Aislynn Slack added a double, two runs and RBI. Shanelle Cousins also hit a double. Spencer also had a single at the plate on her big night.
Giffin, Kylie Christa, Caitlin Hall and Skylar Riffle were able to draw walks against Spencer.
