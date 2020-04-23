Joe Burrow’s entire life has revolved around, and included sports.
Burrow — a Heisman Trophy winner, national champion, No. 1 NFL draft pick and Athens High School graduate — has been immersed in athletic competitions since, well, since days before his own birth.
His mother, Robin, had to get medical clearance from her doctor in December of 1997. Joe was due to arrive on any day, but she needed to be at the Iowa High School Class 4A Football Championship game, where her husband (Jimmy) was coaching his oldest son (Jamie) as Ames HS took on Iowa City.
Joe was born just three days later. And just four days after that, Robin and Joe were at a high school freshman basketball game where bother Dan was playing.
“Literally, at every step of his life, every period, everywhere we’ve lived, sports has been a big part of it,” Robin said.
And it’s never stopped. Joe Burrow was less than a year old when Robin took him with her to Phoenix to watch Jimmy coach the Iowa Barnstormers — an Arena Football League team featuring future two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner — play in Arena Bowl XI.
Playing inside America West Arena, Robin remembers the noise more than anything else.
“It was so loud, I had to cover his little ears,” she said.
There’s a picture of little ‘Joey’ in a high chair thumbing through a Sports Illustrated.
When Jimmy got a job coaching at his alma mater — Nebraska — a couple years later, Joe was there too. He learned to ride a bike inside the Cornhuskers’ famed Memorial Stadium. It was in Lincoln where Joe played his first organized sport as well — youth soccer.
“He must have been four,” Jimmy Burrow explained. “It was a soccer camp run by the school there, and the first two days all he did was stand out there with his hands in his pockets. We were thinking ‘Well maybe sports might not be his thing.’
“But on day three, he took off and starting running around like everyone else.”
Jimmy should’ve know better. The Burrow family and athletics go hand-in-hand. The family roots go back to rural northern Mississippi and go back three generations.
Joe’s grandmother — Dot Ford — was a basketball legend in the 1940s when she once scored 82 points in a single game and averaged north of 50 points per game during a season. His grandfather, James Burrow, was a high-level basketball player as well and became the point guard at Mississippi State.
Jimmy Burrow himself was a starting defensive back at Nebraska from 1973-76, eventually was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1976, and played five full seasons in the CFL. His uncle, John, was a defensive back at Ole Miss.
And those brothers — Jaimie and Dan — were both contributors at one of the biggest programs in the country with the Cornhuskers.
“He was born into (sports),” Jimmy said. “It’s always been there.”
At age 5, Joe Burrow was in southern California as Nebraska took on Miami in the 2002 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship. Frank Solich was coaching the Cornhuskers, Jimmy was an graduate assistant, and both Jamie and Dan were on the roster.
The Cornhuskers lost, but about the only thing Joe remembers is the Rose Bowl Parade.
“That’s all,” Jimmy said. “The floats, really only the one with the dinosaur.”
By 2003, the Burrows were off to Fargo, North Dakota where Jimmy had landed a job with the North Dakota State Bison. There, Joe played football — the flag version — for the first time.
When Solich resurfaced at Ohio University, and picked Jimmy to run his defense for the Bobcats in 2005, the Burrow family was on the move again. Only this time, for the first time, Joe wasn’t ready to leave.
“He didn’t want to leave Fargo,” Jimmy said. “He was starting to make friends. That was a tough time for him.”
But once in Athens, sports were there to provide an outlet to throw himself into.
There were youth basketball leagues, the Athens Sandlot Baseball league, and the Hocking Valley League — a youth football league that played games inside Peden Stadium. Jimmy, from his office on the fifth floor, had a bird’s-eye view of many of the games.
And it was there — on the hardwood, the baseball diamond or the artificial turf — where Joe met friends for life and fueled his competitive urges. There was always a game to play, a practice to go to, comrades to hang with.
“That’s the great thing about sports for young kids,” Jimmy said. “It always kept him busy, kept his focused on something.
“You never had to wonder where he was or what he was doing. ‘Well, it’s Saturday, there’s a game today.’”
Sports were a salve for the family as well. Uprooted for the third time in five years, those hours spent at athletic events were the Burrow’s introduction to Athens and southeast Ohio.
“I know for Robin and me it really helped us blend into the community,” Jimmy said. “That’s how we got to meet and get to know people, and how they got to know us.”
With Joe immersed in sports year round, the legends of his prowess began to spring up.
There’s Joe, a third-grade quarterback, being given clearance to audible at the line of scrimmage and tap the center to set up a long touchdown run.
There’s Joe, blasting three home runs in a Sandlot game.
There’s Joe, willing his team to a late-game comeback and an overtime win in an eighth-grade basketball tournament win after his Athens squad was down to just four players because of foul outs.
“We’re down by five with 30 seconds left, down to four guys…and then Joe goes into a one-man press and we beat them anyway,” said Ron Rickets, then the junior high coach.
“Everyone knew he was special by then, I’m not a prophet by any means with that, but his will to compete was at a completely different level.”
Even then, Joe had a knack for showing up in the biggest spots.
“He was always in the thick of things,” Jimmy said. “Whether it was a big at-bat, or a late-game free throw, or a critical football play, he seemed to be there in a moment when it was the biggest point in the game.”
But Burrow’s parents didn’t anticipate the heights that Joe’s athletic career would eventually reach in those early days. For Jimmy, the moment when he realized that football — not basketball — would be Joe’s particular path didn’t come until 2012.
Athens, with Burrow as a sophomore QB about to be the starter for the first time, was playing in the summer 7-on-7 circuit, and the Bulldogs were lighting up opponents at a camp at Capital University in Bexley. The ‘Dogs were playing their up-tempo, spread offense for the first time in a public setting.
“He was just throwing it everywhere. They were scoring at will against some pretty good competition,” Jimmy explained. “I turned I asked ‘Is this normal?’ No, it wasn’t.”
For Robin, that ‘Eureka’ moment came 18 months later. Athens crushed former long-time league nemesis Jackson, 49-0, in a regular-season game.
“That one was big,” Robin said. “That’s where I think everyone saw what Joe was capable of.”
The wins kept coming, the records kept falling, but for Jimmy and Robin, they appreciated the friendships and relationships the family was able to make along the way. Many of those early youth league and Sandlot friends were on the Athens High School football team that played for the OHSAA State Championship team that the Bulldogs played in in December 2014.
It was a celebration for Athens High School, The Plains, and the county. It was a culmination of a decade’s worth of games in a myriad of venues all over southeastern Ohio.
It was a celebration of home, the one the Burrows found through sports, as well.
“I think it was probably a great way to grow up,” Jimmy said.
“It was something to do, something to embrace and it helped all of us develop relationships that still mean a great deal to all of us and always will.”
Those relationships remained strong through Burrow’s college years, and will likely remain there as he joins the Bengals. Plenty of Athens folks made trips last fall to watch Burrow and the LSU Tigers romp their way to the national title, so trips to Cincinnati figure to be prevalent in the future.
And the Burrows continued see the power of sports in developing strong roots. Both Jimmy and Robin enjoyed enveloping their extended families during the glorious 2019 season. Friends and family from Mississippi, Nebraska, Louisiana and Ohio — and all points in between — were brought in to watch Joe’s historic season. The family’s weekly tailgates became epic.
“The whole family has been brought so much closer together because of this season and because of what happened at LSU,” Jimmy said. “We’ve seen more of our family in the last two years than in the previous 10 years combined to tell you the truth.”
It’s the power of sports. Whether on a soccer field in Lincoln, a baseball field in Athens, or the turf inside the Superdome, it’s been an essential part of Joe Burrow’s life from the start.
