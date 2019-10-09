State bound

Athens' Ami Brannan and Anna Chen made school history on Wednesday.
Brannan and Chen punched their ticket to the Division II state tennis tournament by finishing at district runner-up.
Brannan and Chen's second-place finish came in the Division II district tournament, held at Ohio University.
The second-place finish at the district tournament allows Brannan and Chen to become the first doubles team at Athens to qualify for the state tennis tournament since 1994.
Brannan and Chen will be joined in the state tournament by Wheelersburg's team of Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer, who beat Brannan and Chen in the finals to win their second consecutive district crown.
Brannan and Chen defeated Gill and Sommer in last week's sectional final to earn the No. 1 seed in the district round.
By the time the rematch occurred on Wednesday, both teams from Athens and Wheelersburg knew they would advance to state competition. This time, Gill and Sommer took the win by edging Brannan and Chen, 7-5, 6-4.
Brannan and Chen began the district competition by facing Jackson's doubles team of Lyndsey Houser and Madison Ephlin.
Brannan and Chen had defeated Houser and Ephlin during last week's sectional round, and they did so again on Wednesday, 6-2, 6-4.
That advanced Brannan and Chen into the semifinal round against Logan Elm's Keller Close and Kara Lutz. Brannan and Chen were 6-2, 6-4 winners in a match that clinched their state qualifying spot, advancing them to the finals against Wheelersburg.
Gill and Sommer won their first round match, 6-3, 6-1, against Washington CH's team of Hall and Maddox. Gill and Sommer then defeated Circleville's Emma Shaw and Kara Hinton, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the finals.
The last singles player or doubles team for Athens to make the state tennis tournament was Sara Mickelson and Kelly Mickelson, who advanced to the Division I tournament back in '94.
Next up for Brannan and Chen is the 2019 OHSAA Girls Tennis State Tournament, which will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Oct. 18 and 19.
First and second round matches will be held on Oct. 18, while semifinals and state championships/consolation matches will occur on Oct. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.