Makhi Williams, Laikyn Imler and Braydin McKee were all participants in the 2021 state track and field meet.
Making return trips in 2022, the trio will look to hit the podium this time around.
The OHSAA State Track and Field Championships get underway on Friday, continuing Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson will also make his debut at the state track and field meet, as will three members joining Williams on Nelsonville-York’s 4x200 relay team.
Williams, a sophomore at Nelsonville-York, will compete in two events on Friday. His day will begin in the 100 meter dash prelims at 10:25 a.m.
Williams is one of 18 athletes running in the Division III race. The top two in each heat, plus the next five best times will qualify for Saturday’s final.
Williams will run from lane six in the second heat after his regional runner-up time of 11.19.
There were only six times faster than Williams’ time across the state last week. However, Williams ran a blazing 11.03 seconds in the district meet two weeks ago, and only two athletes broke 11 seconds last week.
Hopewell-Loudon senior Sherron Jones posted a time of 10.96 seconds last week, and Anna junior Justin Richards ran in 10.99 seconds. The two could be the ones to watch going into Friday’s race.
Williams will have to recover quickly, as he’ll anchor Nelsonville-York’s 4x200 relay team. The Buckeyes run in the first heat at 10:40 a.m.
James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Williams will run from lane three. Their regional runner-up tie of 1:31.68 is the sixth-best in their heat.
The quartet from Independence will run right alongside the Buckeyes in lane four, and posted the best regional time last week of 1:29.00.
Imler, a senior from Trimble, will cap off her brilliant three-sport career this weekend.
She will run in the 100 meter hurdles at 10 a.m. Imler will run from lane one in the first heat after finishing fourth at the regional meet last week with a time of 15.93 seconds.
Imler will have to finish as one of the top two in her heat, or have one of the next five best times overall to advance to Saturday’s final.
McKee, a senior at Alexander, will compete in the Division II long jump inside the stadium at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
McKee is in the second flight of athletes, going eighth.
His regional jump of 21 feet, 1 inch was good for fourth place. McKee will get three jumps in his opening flight in an effort to make a final.
McPherson, a sophomore at Federal Hocking, will make his state track and field debut on Saturday. He’ll compete in the 1600 meters at approximately 10:10 a.m.
McPherson lowered his school record time with his 4:27.57 from last week’s regional tournament.
Saturday’s race could prove to be another close one. Lima Perry senior Brady Yingst (4:14.09) and Tusacarawas C.C. senior Jackson Triplett (4:16.68) have the best qualifying times, but the remaining 16 athletes all ran in the 4:20-time range.
The top eight in every event earns all-Ohio status and a spot on the podium.
This weekend also marks a return for the event at The Ohio State University for the first time in three years.
The 2020 tournament was canceled, with last year’s state meets being held at three separate high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.