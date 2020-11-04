Shortly after Rosemary Stephens' sophomore cross country season came to an end, she made a bold declaration to her coach, Dave Miller.
Stephens had just finished 25th in the 2019 Division III district meet. A top-24 finish was needed to advance to the regional round.
"I'll never forget, she looked at me and said, 'well that will never happen again,' when she didn't qualify at the district meet last fall," recalled Miller, Federal Hocking's cross country coach.
Stephens turned that disappointment into an offseason of hard work. It's translated into a historic fall season.
Stephens will make school history on Saturday when she competes in the 2020 Division III State Cross Country Championships.
She will be the first female runner from Federal Hocking to ever compete in the state meet, a distinction her head coach said she more than deserves.
"She made running a daily part of her lifestyle," Miller said. "She developed into what I would say a true distance runner is. They train in the winter, in the offseason. Just relentless in their pursuit to gain success. It's amazing to see her train and be dedicated that way. When that started to happen, I realized that the sky would be the limit for her."
After last season's disappointing district result, Miller said that Stephens had her sights set on the spring track and field season.
When that season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goals and training shifted toward cross country. A dedicated runner, the different offseason didn't slow down Stephens, as she continued to put in miles on her own time.
"You have to accept the fact that it's a very individual sport," Miller said. "You have to be self motivated and be able to push yourself when you don't have people to help you. She really continued to train during that season, when track season was canceled. She arrived fully prepared and ready as cross country season began."
Stephens was a regular all year near the top of the leaderboard. But it was the Lancers' home invitational in September that Miller felt like Stephens was making a name for herself.
Never one to jump out and try and lead the pack, Stephens did just that on her home turf.
"She'd never been a part of that group so she really didn't have that confidence at that point," Miller said. "We decided to step into that area and give that a try. As soon as she did that, you could just see the confidence build so quick."
Stephens would finish second in the Federal Hocking Invitational, finishing only behind River Valley standout Laruen Twyman.
"She always felt like these other girls were in another class above her with their ability," Miller said. "Then she discovered all of a sudden, 'hey I can run with these kids and can be there as well.'"
Stephens continued to build on that confidence when she won the individual Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title. Overall, she was fourth behind only the top three Ohio Division runners.
Stephens gave the Lancers their first individual league champion in cross country since Kristi Oches in 2001.
"She knew she had the ability to take charge, go after the win," Miller said. "She became TVC champion for the Hocking, which was really awesome."
Stephens continued her breakthrough season in the tournament, finishing fourth out of 149 runners in the Division III Southeast District meet with a time of 20:19.12.
At the Division III, Region 11 race last Saturday at Pickerington North High School, Stephens made her school history. Needing a top-20 finish to advance to the state tournament, she came in 14th with a time of 20:23.2.
All the miles run in the offseason paid off in a big way.
Stephens will take her place at the starting line of the Division III race on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fortress Obetz. According to Miller, it will be the first time a Federal Hocking athlete has run at the state meet since Ron Dunfee in 1972.
Stephens' best career time is 20:07. Miller said the goal will be to break 20 minutes, and hopefully that can lead to a top-50 finish.
Regardless of Saturday's outcome, Miller said the pressure is off. Stephens' 2020 season has already been a success by any measure.
"The stress is off now to make that next race or that next level," he said. "She's headed to the state championship.
"With another year left, her just being a junior, she has a lot more to achieve as well through her continued hard work."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.